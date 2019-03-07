The De Smet girls’ basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class B state tournament with a 59-44 win over White River on Thursday in Huron.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, before extending that lead to 36-20 at the half.
The Tigers chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter as they outscored De Smet 13-8.
The lead was too much, though, as the Bulldogs kept the game out of reach on their way to a first round victory.
Rynn Osthus led De Smet with 15 points, Kristen Poppen added 14 points and Autumn Wilkinson finished with 10.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue paced White River with 18 points, while Kaylee Wells followed with 13.
De Smet (22-1) takes on Corsica-Stickney in the semifinal round today at 6:45 p.m., while the Tigers (18-5) will play Ipswich today at 12:45 p.m. for a chance at the fifth place game
ETHAN 52, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 40: The Rustlers remained unbeaten with a win over Waverly-South Shore in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
Karly Gustafson led Ethan with 16 points and nine rebounds, Jessica Bartscher added 12 points and Cameryn Logan had 11.
The Coyotes were led by Erin Comes, who finished with nine points.
The Rustlers (23-0) will play Freeman in the next round today at 5 p.m., while Waverly-South Shore (14-8) takes on Warner at 11 a.m.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 61, IPSWICH 32: Corsica-Stickney took a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter as it cruised past Ipswich.
The Jaguars had four players score in double figures, including Avery Broughton who led the way with 25 points.
Rachel Gerlach added 11 points for Corsica, while Courtney Menning and Raven Barse had 10 apiece.
Raven Barse led the team with 12 rebounds.
Abigail Grabowska paced the Tigers with 11 points.
Corsica-Stickney (22-2) will play De Smet in the semifinal round, while Ipswich (18-4) will play White River.
FREEMAN 53, WARNER 46: Hannah Eberts scored 17 points to lead Freeman to a win over Warner in the opening round of the Class B state tournament.
Josie Fuhrmann chipped in with 12 points for the Flyers.
Laurie Rogers paced the Monarchs with 17 points and seven boards, while Ashley Fischbach finished with 15 points.
Freeman (20-4) takes on Ethan in the next round, while Warner (21-3) plays Waverly-South Shore.