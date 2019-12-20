White River, Tiospa Zina to play for boys' title

The pregame handshakes in Friday night’s LNI boys semifinal matchup between two-time defending LNI champion White River and Crow Creek had a little more familiarity than most. Understandably since three Crow Creek starters, Izaiah Sorace, Teron Sazue and Luke Wells started for Eldon Marshall's LNI championship White River squad last year.
No matter. Marshall’s rebuilt squad, after trailing by a slim margin for most of the first half, rode the emotion of a desperation 50-footer drained as the first half expired by senior Nick Saylor, and an early 2nd half run to defeat their former teammates 51-44.
With the win, the Tigers earned a chance for a three-peat in Saturday night’s championship game and will face Tiospa Zina at 8:30 p.m. The Wambdi slipped past Red Cloud 56-52.
“They are very good, talented players,” White River coach Eldon Marshall said. “Every year it’s a new team with new players and young guys coming in or transferring. We just focus on ourselves and don’t worry about things like that.”
For a half, there may have been grounds for worry as 6-foot-5 senior Wells and Sazue beat the Tigers up inside — Crow Creek had a 33-19 advantage on the boards in the game -- with Wells scoring nine points and Sazue six, mostly off work in the paint over the small White River lineup.
Sayler’s 50-footer that gave White River a 27-24 lead at halftime and apparently lit a fire under the 6-1 senior, as he came out and hit a quick 3-pointer to open the second half and converted a couple of other baskets during a six-minute stretch as White River gradually stretched the advantage to 47-38 lead with six minutes remaining.
“That shot at halftime gave us a lot of momentum, and was a big shift in the game,” Sayler said. “I was just playing with confidence and glad at the opportunity. We had a lot of old friends on Crow Creek and that gave us incentive to do well against them.”
And though the offense still struggled at times, a defensive adjustment with a double team on Wells inside held the senior to three points in the second half. With Wells ineffective, Crow Creek went to Sazue late (10 of his 16 points coming in the half), narrowing the margin to five, 47-42 with two minutes remaining but were only to add a single bucket in the waning moments as White Cloud spread the floor and ran clock on each possession.
“I thought our defense, particularly in the second half, was the difference tonight,” Marshall said. “We still have to do some work on offense since I thought we were a little sluggish at times and didn’t have any flow offensively but the defense was there when we needed it.”
“To have a leader like Nick Sayler was huge for us,” Marshall said. “He was out there winded and played the whole 32 minutes. It was an example of great heart, great effort, from our kids, and I hope we can get our legs back under us tomorrow because whoever we play will be a very good team.”
Nick Sayler led the Tiger with a game-high 18 points, and freshman Joe Sayler added 11.
Tiospa Zina holds on to stop Red Cloud
The basketball gods favored quickness over height as the Tiospa Zina, with four starters six foot and under, defeating a taller Red Cloud Crusaders 56-52 in he late boys' semifinal LNI action.
Tiospa Zina broke an early 7-7 tie on a 3-pointer by Johnny German, and then capitalized on the balanced scoring of Payton Halseide (12), Jamison Pratt (11) and Caleb White (10), to move out to a 35-22 lead at halftime. Senior Beau Donovan carried the Crusader offense in the frame with 11 points.
An ice-cold shooting night didn’t help the Crusader cause either. Forced into playing catchup basketball in the final 16 minutes, Red Cloud went to the 3-ball in an effort to narrow the gap. And with little success — Red Cloud was 8 of 25 from beyond the arc with a number of the conversions coming late.
Nor did the Crusaders have any answer for the two Tiospa Zina senior guards, 5-10 Payton Halseide and 5-11 Caleb White, as the duo combined for 40 of Tiospa’s 56 points on the night.
Despite falling behind by as many as 17 in the second half, Red Cloud battled back and courtesy of a six-point scoring spree in the final seconds— including a four-point play by Donovan — closed the gap to a respectable margin.
Caleb White led the Wambdi in scoring with 23 points, while Payton Helseide chipped in with 16. Beau Donovan was the only Crusader in double figures with 24 points. Tiospa shot 43% from the field while Red Cloud converted at a 32% rate though again most of the buckets came in the closing minutes with the game out of reach.
As for size and control of the boards, Red Cloud as might be expected with the size differential had the advantage, 33-21, but on this night the little guys had the better of it on the scoreboard.
The Tiospa Zina (4-0) victory sets up a championship tilt between a pair of unbeatens on Saturday night (8:30) as Tiospa Zina will take on two-time defending champion White River.