White River, Tiospa Zina to play for boys' title

“That shot at halftime gave us a lot of momentum, and was a big shift in the game,” Sayler said. “I was just playing with confidence and glad at the opportunity. We had a lot of old friends on Crow Creek and that gave us incentive to do well against them.”

And though the offense still struggled at times, a defensive adjustment with a double team on Wells inside held the senior to three points in the second half. With Wells ineffective, Crow Creek went to Sazue late (10 of his 16 points coming in the half), narrowing the margin to five, 47-42 with two minutes remaining but were only to add a single bucket in the waning moments as White Cloud spread the floor and ran clock on each possession.

“I thought our defense, particularly in the second half, was the difference tonight,” Marshall said. “We still have to do some work on offense since I thought we were a little sluggish at times and didn’t have any flow offensively but the defense was there when we needed it.”

“To have a leader like Nick Sayler was huge for us,” Marshall said. “He was out there winded and played the whole 32 minutes. It was an example of great heart, great effort, from our kids, and I hope we can get our legs back under us tomorrow because whoever we play will be a very good team.”