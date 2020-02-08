Whitt wins bull riding on Pepper Lewis

The run to the front of pay line continued in the first event on the evening slate as Chadron State College senior Kyle Bloomquist turned a jarring, back-bounding bareback ride on Burch Rodeo’s Fire Fly into an 87-point score, easily the best of the rodeo, to claim top money.

“I’d seen him a couple times in Denver, and I knew I had a good chance to make a good run, and he came out and stayed real close (to the chute) and let me do my stuff,” said Bloomquist, who currently leads the college Plains Region in the bareback event. “To win here helps a lot. This will light my fire for the rest of the season and help me in my career. Because of my schooling, my winter run is kind of limited so I will finish up my education and then next year buy my (PRCA) card.”

Shorty Garrett completed the rough stock charge on the leaderboard as the Eagle Butte saddle bronc rider fashioned an outstanding 90.5-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s standout bucking horse, South Point, to move past the 86-point effort of traveling partner Isaac Diaz recorded minutes earlier.

“You couldn’t ask for a better horse, a great feeling horse. It was a little work to get out on but it was dang sure worth it after,” Garrett said. “I’ve wanted that horse for a long time and it was a lot of fun to finally draw him and have it work out great.”