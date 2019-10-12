After dropping a tough decision Friday night in Allen, the Rapid City Rush hoped to get in the win column Saturday night when they took on the Wichita Thunder.
Despite a high scoring second period, the Rush suffered another heartbreaker as Wichita scored two unanswered goals in the third on its way to a 4-3 win at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.
The Thunder struck first Saturday night when Stefan Fournier scored on assists from Brendan Smith and Joe Widmar three minutes into the opening period.
Wichita added to its early lead five minutes into the second when Steven Lacobellis scored on assists from Luke Shiplo and Smith.
However, the Rush wouldn’t fold as they took their first lead of the game on a trio of unanswered goals.
The first score came on a Trey Phillips goal, assisted by Myles McGurty at the 5:30 mark.
Giovanni Fiore tied the game 10 minutes later when he took a pass from Peter Quenneville and found the back of the net.
Rapid City would take advantage of a power play opportunity in the 18th minute and take its first lead of the game on a Cedric Montminy goal, assisted by Jalen Smereck and Ryker Killins.
The Thunder regained the momentum in the third, starting with a Chris Crane goal in the fourth minute that tied the game at three goals apiece.
Less than a minute later, Wichita scored the eventual game winner when Fournier found the net again on assists from Jordan Sims and Widmar.
The Rush worked hard to tie the game in the remaining five minutes of regulation with five shot attempts, but couldn’t knot it up.
The Thunder outshot Rapid City 37-31 in the contest. Fiore paced the Rush with six shots, while Phillips chipped in with four.
The Rush (0-2) will kick off a three game road series with the Tulsa Oilers starting today at 3:05 p.m.