The Custer/Edgemont wrestling team opened the season with a win in its own Custer Invitational on Friday.
The tournament was originally scheduled for two days, but shortened to just Friday because of the expected upcoming snowstorm.
The Wildcats earned five individual titles in running away with 201 points, 60 ahead of second-place finisher Spearfish. Douglas was third in the 19-team field with 127 points, followed by Lead-Deadwood at 112 and Hot Springs at 95.
Earning individual titles for Custer/Edgemont were: Logan Graf at 106 pounds, Jestyn Woodward at 113, Chance Grill at 152, Levi Mines at 160 and Michaiah Grace at 170.
Other individual winners were: William George of Douglas at 120, Darien Malone of Rapid City Stevens at 126, Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood at 132, Max Sailor of Spearfish at 138, Kody Hagen of Hot Springs at 145, Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More at 182, Garrett Heil of Hot Springs at 195, Evan Hehr of Spearfish at 220 and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood at 285.
Most of the area wrestlers will return to tournament action Dec. 7-8 at the Rapid City Invitational at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Cobbler wrestlers leading at Mandan
The Rapid City Central wrestling team is off to a nice start of the season, leading the Mandan Lions Invitational in Mandan, North Dakota after the first day of competition.
The Cobblers scored 84.5 points on the opening day, with Rapid City Stevens in a strong second place at 77.5 points. Bismarck, North Dakota is third with 70.5 points followed by host Mandan at 60 and West Fargo, North Dakota at 50. Sturgis is in seventh place out of 12 teams with 47 points.
Action begins today at 9 a.m.
Gymnastics meet in Sioux Falls canceled
The Lolly Forseth Invitational gymnastics meet in Sioux Falls, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the expected winter weather storm.
Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central were scheduled to compete.
The Raiders and Cobblers will return to action Dec. 8 at the Hub city Invite in Aberdeen.