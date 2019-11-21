{{featured_button_text}}

After a strong showing in the first half, the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team went up against a resurgent Wayne State College opponent as the Wildcats rallied in the second half of play Thursday night to defeat the Hardrockers, 78-65, during a non-conference bout at the King Center in Rapid City.

It was a pretty even bout to open the contest, with the visitors taking a 19-18 edge after the first quarter, but SD Mines turned up the juice in the second frame, outscoring the Wildcats, 22-12, and went into halftime with a nine-point edge at 40-31.

WSC opened the second half with an 9-2 run, thanks mainly to a full-court press that gave the 'Rockers some fits and with just under eight minutes left in the third, had tied the contest at 42-all.

The visitors kept the momentum and went on to outscore the home team 26-12 in the third period and outscored Mines 21-13 in the final frame.

Mines was paced by Anna Haugen, who notched her third-consecutive double-double, pulling down 13 rebounds and posting 10 points. She had a steal and a blocked shot as well.

Ryan Weiss ended the game with 13 points, including three from downtown.

Sami Steffeck added three three-point goals to her career total for nine points and now needs just 10 from downtown to own the all-time three-pointer record.

Naomi Hidalgo cashed in for 10 points off the bench while Molly McCabe and Cooper Courtney both contributed with nine markers each.

South Dakota Mines (1-2) will be back in action Tuesday when it travels to Spearfish to take on RMAC rival Black Hills State. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0