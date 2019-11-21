After a strong showing in the first half, the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team went up against a resurgent Wayne State College opponent as the Wildcats rallied in the second half of play Thursday night to defeat the Hardrockers, 78-65, during a non-conference bout at the King Center in Rapid City.
It was a pretty even bout to open the contest, with the visitors taking a 19-18 edge after the first quarter, but SD Mines turned up the juice in the second frame, outscoring the Wildcats, 22-12, and went into halftime with a nine-point edge at 40-31.
WSC opened the second half with an 9-2 run, thanks mainly to a full-court press that gave the 'Rockers some fits and with just under eight minutes left in the third, had tied the contest at 42-all.
The visitors kept the momentum and went on to outscore the home team 26-12 in the third period and outscored Mines 21-13 in the final frame.
Mines was paced by Anna Haugen, who notched her third-consecutive double-double, pulling down 13 rebounds and posting 10 points. She had a steal and a blocked shot as well.
Ryan Weiss ended the game with 13 points, including three from downtown.
Sami Steffeck added three three-point goals to her career total for nine points and now needs just 10 from downtown to own the all-time three-pointer record.
Naomi Hidalgo cashed in for 10 points off the bench while Molly McCabe and Cooper Courtney both contributed with nine markers each.
South Dakota Mines (1-2) will be back in action Tuesday when it travels to Spearfish to take on RMAC rival Black Hills State.