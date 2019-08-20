The Custer boys’ golf team earned the top spot at the Hot Springs Invitational at the Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats finished the day with a team score of 366, just six strokes above second-place St. Thomas More (372).
Hot Springs took third with 414, followed by Winner with 418 and Spearfish rounded out the top five with 426.
Chance Rasmusson of Spearfish took home medalist honors via tiebreaker with a score of 85, while Cade Jacobsen of St. Thomas More was second, also with an 85.
Austin Eggers of Custer and Cade Kandolin of STM shared third with 86 apiece and Lance Christensen of Little Would earned fifth with an 88.
Gunner Prior of Custer and teammate Ryder Bailey tied for sixth with 92 each and Finn O’Connor of St. Thomas More was eighth with 94.
A pair of Bison rounded out the top 10 as Zane Cope and Jacob Harris tied for ninth with 95 apiece.
Raiders earn fifth at Warriors-Lynx Invite
Rapid City Stevens finished in fifth place at the Warriors-Lynx Invitational boys golf meet in Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Lincoln earned the top spot with a 601, while Roosevelt was second with 603, Yankton took third with 614 and O’Gorman earned fourth with 615.
The Raiders finished with a two-round score of 618 and Spearfish took 13th with 711.
Jack Lundin of Roosevelt took medalist honors in a one-hole playoff with Jack Hilgenberg of Lincoln and Ben Daane of Stevens took third with 145.
Zach Curd of O’Gorman was fourth with 146, while Austin Frick of Yankton and Jack Eggebraaten of Roosevelt rounded out the top five with 148 apiece.
Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish will be back in action at the West River Invite at Meadowbrook on Thursday.
Pair of Wildcats earn medalist honors
Dustyn Fish and Austin Eggers of Custer each shot an 83 to lead the Wildcats at the Sturgis Invitational Monday afternoon.
A trio of competitors tied for third as Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche, Seth Stock of Rapid City Central and Cade Kandolin of St. Thomas More shot 86 apiece.
Gunner Prior of Custer took sixth with 88 and Tyson Morrison of Central earned seventh with 90.
Jacob Harris and Zane Cope of Hot Springs tied for eighth with 91 apiece to round out the individual top 10.
High school girls soccer
BELLE FOURCHE 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Belle Fourche Broncs bounced back from their season-opening loss at Rapid City Central with a big win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Jamie Peters had a big game offensively with four goals, while Elainna Brill added three goals and four assists. Victoria Brill also had two goals and Emilee Farghani added one goal. Ava Walker also had one assist.
Belle Fourche, 1-1 is at Groton Friday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman Friday.
High School boys' soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 2, HOT SPRINGS 1: The Cavaliers opened the season with the tough win over the Bison Tuesday in Hot Springs.
St. Thomas More led 1-0 at halftime and led 2-0 before the Bison scored with just a few seconds remaining.
STM goals were scored by Tom Solano and Andrew Evans, with Jason Albertson assisting on both goals.
St. Thomas More continues on the road at Sioux Falls Christian and Groton this weekend, while Hot Springs, 0-2, is at Hart Ranch to face Douglas/Rapid City Christian Aug. 27.
High School girls tennis
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Lady Comets remained unbeaten on the season with the sweep of the Spartans.
Rapid City Christian won all matches in straight sets, with Paige Wagner (No. 4 singles) and Anna Lightenberg (No. 5 singles) both winning 6-0, 6-0.
Rapid City Christian is in Madison this weekend, facing Lennox on Thursday and competing in the Madison Small School tourney Friday and Saturday.
Spearfish is also at the Madison Tournament.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Raiders had little trouble with the Spartans, winning each match in straight sets.
The closest match of the day came at No. 6 singles when Macy Lundstrom got past Spearfish's Kate Mondloch 7-6(3), 6-2.
Abby Sherrill, at No. 5 singles, blanked Lauren Strand 6-0, 6-0 and Rebecca Anglin 6-0, 6-0.
Stevens is in Brandon Valley and Yankton this weekend, facing Brandon Valley, Watertown and Brookings Friday in Brandon Valley and Yankton and Vermillion Saturday in Yankton.