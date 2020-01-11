Williams leads Mines men past Colorado Christian

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team got a double-double from Allec Williams and ran past Colorado Christian 85-73 Saturday night in Lakewood, Colo.

With the win, the Hardrockers moved to 4-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-8 overall. Colorado Christian fell to 1-8 and 1-14.

Williams had an outstanding game with 26 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists and three steals. Mitchell Sueker was right behind with 23 points, followed by Logan Elers with 14 points and five rebounds and Damani Hayes with 13 points and six rebounds.

Mines had another strong game in the paint with 46 points, to just 26 for the Cougars. The Hardrockers shot well overall, hitting 30-of-57 from the field (53 percent) and knocked down 21-of-28 from the free-throw line.

Mines led 33-28 and outscored Colorado Christian 52-48 in the second half.

Jake Hornick led Colorado Christian with 17 points and Justin Engesser added 15 points.

The Hardrockers return home next weekend, hosting Colorado Mines and UC-Colorado Springs.

