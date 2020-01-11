Williams leads Mines men past Colorado Christian

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team got a double-double from Allec Williams and ran past Colorado Christian 85-73 Saturday night in Lakewood, Colo.
With the win, the Hardrockers moved to 4-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-8 overall. Colorado Christian fell to 1-8 and 1-14.
Williams had an outstanding game with 26 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists and three steals. Mitchell Sueker was right behind with 23 points, followed by Logan Elers with 14 points and five rebounds and Damani Hayes with 13 points and six rebounds.
Mines had another strong game in the paint with 46 points, to just 26 for the Cougars. The Hardrockers shot well overall, hitting 30-of-57 from the field (53 percent) and knocked down 21-of-28 from the free-throw line.
Mines led 33-28 and outscored Colorado Christian 52-48 in the second half.
Jake Hornick led Colorado Christian with 17 points and Justin Engesser added 15 points.
The Hardrockers return home next weekend, hosting Colorado Mines and UC-Colorado Springs.
Black Hills State men slip past Regis
Joel Scott scored on a fastbreak with 12 seconds remaining to lift Black Hills State to a 51-49 victory over Regis University Saturday night in Denver, Colo.
The Rangers led the most of the way, including a 27-24 advantage at the half.
The Yellow Jackets took their first lead on a 3-point shot by Scott with 1:29 remaining in regulation, and overcame another one-point deficit to earn the hard-fought win.
Scott led Black Hills State with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Oliver finished with 10 points.
Christian Little paced the Rangers with 17 points.
The Yellow Jackets (10-5 overall, 7-2 RMAC) host UC-Colorado Springs Friday, followed by a matchup with Colorado Mines on Saturday.
Umude leads USD men past Omaha
Stanley Umude scored a game-high 27 points and Tyler Hagedorn added 19 to lead South Dakota to a 91-81 win over Omaha Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (11-7, 2-2 Summit) improved to 2-0 at home in conference play while handing the Mavericks (10-9, 3-1) their first setback inside the Summit, and snapping Omaha’s season-best, four-game win streak. The Mavericks were the lone remaining undefeated team inside the Summit entering the weekend.
SDU men win fourth straight
South Dakota State held off a scrappy Purdue Fort Wayne squad Saturday night to secure its fourth-consecutive win, topping the Mastodons 70-61 at Memorial Coliseum.
The Jackrabbits (13-9, 4-1 Summit League) led by as many as 21 after a hot-shooting opening frame, but saw the hometown 'Dons rally down the stretch to pressure State late.
David Wingett blew past his previous career-high on his way to a 24-point showing, burying 9-of-15 from the field with six 3-pointers.
Women's Basketball
Hardrocker women run past CCU
The South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball team used a big opening quarter to pick up a 68-56 win over Colorado Christian on Saturday.
The Hardrockers got out to a quick start and took a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars outscored Mines 15-12 in the second, before the Hardrockers took the third (19-14) to put the game out of reach.
Naomi Hidalgo led the Mines with 16 points, Anna Haugen added 14 points and Ryan Weiss finished with 11.
Marie Tsoungui paced CCU with 18 points, while Olivia Christy and Same Nunez had 12 apiece.
South Dakota Mines (5-8 overall, 3-6 RMAC) will play Colorado Mines and UC-Colorado Springs next weekend.
BHSU women cruise past Rangers
The Black Hills State women’s basketball team swept its weekend series in Colorado with a 71-59 win over Regis University on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets took a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, before leading 35-28 at the half.
BHSU continued to pull away in the second half and outscored the Rangers 36-31 to put the game away.
Racquel Wientjes had a big game for the Yellow Jackets, leading all scorers with 24 points, while pulling down 11 rebounds.
Morgan Ham chipped in with 20 points for Black Hills State.
Regis was led by Whitney Jacob’s 16 points.
The Yellow Jackets (9-5 overall, 6-3 RMAC) return home for a weekend series with UC-Colorado Springs (Friday) and Colorado Mines (Saturday).
Duffy's double-double paces Coyote women
Senior guard Ciara Duffy tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists to lead No. 22 South Dakota in a 77-44 victory over Omaha on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
No. 22/22 South Dakota (15-2) remains at the top of the Summit standings with a 4-0 record in the league, while Omaha (6-11, 1-3) drops its second-straight league game in its road trip to the Dakotas.
Duffy records her fourth double-double of the season, while it is her first with points and assists. She becomes the first player since Nicole Seekamp to tally 10 or more assists in a game. Seekamp recorded 14 against Minnesota during the 2016 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.