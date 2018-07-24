Three Wyoming Cowboys were named to the 2018 Preseason All-Mountain West Conference Team announced on Tuesday at the Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
Wyoming senior strong safety Andrew Wingard, senior defensive end Carl Granderson and junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan were all selected to the team in a vote by Mountain West Conference media members.
At the conclusion of the 2017 season, the same three Cowboys were named First Team All-Mountain West Conference selections in voting by the league's head coaches and media. Wingard was also a First Team All-Mountain West selection at the end of the 2016 season, and was a Second Team All-MW honoree as a true freshman in 2015.
Wingard was also voted the 2018 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. It is the second consecutive season that Wingard earned the honor.
In addition to the All-Conference team, Wyoming was picked to finish second in the MW Mountain Division in the preseason vote of MW media.
Boise State was selected to finish first in the Mountain Division receiving all 22 first-place votes and 132 total points. Wyoming was selected to finish second with 95 total points. Colorado State received 82 points to finish third. Utah State was selected to finish fourth (78 points) followed by Air Force (52 points) and New Mexico (23 points).
Fresno State is the preseason favorite to win the West Division, receiving 16 of 22 first-place votes for 126 total points. San Diego State received the other six first-place votes and 116 total points, with UNLV (78 points), Nevada (72), Hawai'i (45) and San Jose State (25) rounding out the West Division preseason poll.