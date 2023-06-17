STURGIS — Winner/Colome Post 169 employed an aggressive style of baseball in the opening frame against Sturgis Post 33 at Strong Field and it paid off.

The Royals started their first game of the Sturgis Tournament with five runs on three hits, two walks and steal of home.

With two outs in the frame, Ryder Halligan entered as a pinch runner at third and swiped the plate to cap the lopsided inning for his team.

The Titans pushed back down the stretch behind a stingy relief outing by Beau Peters, but Winner/Colome held on to secure a 6-4 victory.

“That inning was really big in hindsight,” assistant coach Austin Klein said. “Then their second pitcher came in and we couldn’t adjust. They played aggressive and stuff happens.”

The Royals (5-0) added one top of the second to keep Sturgis at a healthy distance.

It marked the sixth straight loss for Sturgis (2-14).

Peters pitched the final five innings for the Titans and no-hit Winner/Colome in relief. He walked three batters and struck out nine, but Sturgis couldn’t manage enough offense down the stretch to pick up a victory.

“I probably shouldn’t have let us get that far in the hole before I went and got Beau,” Titans coach Wade Huntington said. “He pitched like he does. He got guys out and didn’t throw a lot of pitches. The defense was good but we couldn’t come back and score six runs.”

Klein said that it was Halligan’s idea to steal home and that he didn’t hesitate to give him the green light with a lefty at the plate.

“I’ve done it a couple of times and when they’re in the full wind up it helps,” Halligan said. “When they take that step back it’s easier for me to get a good lead. He wasn’t looking at me much, so I just tried to take what I could get.”

Sturgis put some pressure on the Royals in the bottom of the seventh. The Titans pulled within two and put the tying run on first with two outs.

Klein elected to bring the team’s ace Aiden Barfuss out of the pen and the righty plunked his first batter to load the bases.

Barfuss buckled down to pick up a save, as he forced a groundout to end the inning and the game by picking up the save.

“I was just trying to close the game out as good as possible,” Klein said. “I thought Aiden would be the one to do it.”

Ethan Bartels earned the win in 2 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Klein served as the Royals’ substitute head coach on Friday night by happenstance. Austin Calhoon typically leads Winner/Colome but he was on vacation in Florida this week and a delayed flight forced him to meet the team at the hotel after the game.

When the Royals clinched the win in the bottom of the seventh the team shook hands with their opponent and then ran to celebrate with Klein.

“Yeah I think he was happy that we won,” Halligan said with a smile.

Sturgis returns to action at 7 p.m. against Billings Navy at Strong Field.

“We just need to get back to the basics,” Huntington said. “We have things we need to do to get make adjustments at the plate, so we can score more than a few runs a game.”

Winner/Colome returns to action at 11:30 a.m. against Billings Navy at Strong Field.