Class A third-ranked Winner stayed unbeaten — barely — holding off Pine Ridge 57-56 Thursday night in girls' basketball action in winner.
It was a tough battle, with the game tied at 26-26 at halftime, only to see the Lady Thorpes take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.
But the Warriors outscored Pine Ridge 19-12 in that final eight minutes to pull out the victory.
Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Gabriel Kocer added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Duka Thompson paced the Lady Thorpes with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Lacey Few Tails added 14 points.
Pine Ridge, 9-4, is at Todd County next Thursday, while Winner, 10-0, hosts Crow Creek Monday.
HILL CITY 46, LEAD-DEADWOOD 42: The Rangers held on to down the Golddiggers Thursday night in Lead.
Hill City led 17-4 at the end of the first period, but Lead-Deadwood battled back to make it a five-point game heading into the fourth.
Whitney Edwards led the Rangers with 15 points and Kadyn Comer added 13. Natalie Janssen paced Lead-Deadwood with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Campbell scored 11.
Hill City, 10-3, is at Kadoka Area tonight, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-5, is at Hot Springs Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 53, OELRICHS 21: New Underwood blanked Oelrichs in the third quarter en route to the big win.
New Underwood led 35-13 at halftime and 45-13 going into the fourth.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner paced New Underwood with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Avery Heinert added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Molly Little Scored six points for Oelrichs.
New Underwood, 10-1, is at Wall Saturday, while Oelrichs, 4-10, is at Sioux City, Neb. Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 55, DOUGLAS 36: The Broncs moved to 11-0 on the season with the win over the Patriots Thursday night in Box Elder.
Belle Fourche led 25-7 at the end of the first and 41-24 going into the fourth.
Ashley Byrd and Riley Young both scored 14 points for the Broncs, while Bella Jensen scored 12.
Jordynn Toliver led Douglas with 15 points and Nique High Hawk added eight points.
Belle Fourche hosts Hot Springs tonight and Douglas, 4-5, hosts Custer next Thursday.
WALL 57, PHILIP 49: The Lady Eagles came back from a two-point halftime deficit to down the Lady Scotties Thursday night in Philip.
Philip led 28-26 at halftime, but Wall had a 31-21 second-half advantage.
Cooper McLaughlin led Wall with 17 points and six rebounds, while Mercede Hess added 11 points and six boards. No results were made available for Philip.
Wall, 8-1, hosts New Underwood Saturday, while Philip, 2-7, hosts Bennett County.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, BENNETT COUNTY 23: The Comets led 30-5 at the end of the first period and ran past the Warriors Thursday night in Martin.
Sam Schlabach paced Rapid City Christian with 17 points, followed by Ethan Wipf with nine points.
DeAndre Cottier led Bennett County with 11 points.
The Comets, 8-1, will be at the Hanson Classic Saturday in Mitchell against Parker. Bennett County, 4-8, is at Philip Saturday.
PINE RIDGE 68, WINNER 54: The Thorpes led for much of the game to stop the Warriors Thursday night in Winner.
Corey Brown paced Pine Ridge with 22 points and six rebounds, while Halen Bad Bear added 16 points.
Shea Connot scored 17 points for Winner and Brandon Volmer added 10 points.
Pine Ridge, 8-2, is at Little Wound Tuesday and Winner, 7-3, is at Todd County Tuesday.
PIERRE 55, STURGIS 53, OT: The Governors needed overtime and slipped past the Scoopers Thursday night in Pierre.
Sturgis battled back from an 11-point deficit to begin the fourth to force overtime.
Cedrick Stabber led Sturgis with 15 points and Ryan Garland added 12. Andrew Coverdale led Pierre with 18 points.
Sturgis, 7-3, is at Spearfish tonight and Pierre, 4-4, is at Harrisburg Saturday.
Wrestling
Scoopers split with Gillette teams
Sturgis earned a split with both the Gillette, Wyoming teams Thursday night in Sturgis.
The Scoopers blasted Campbell County 62-9, but fell to Thunder Basin 44-25.
Jacob Wood at 120 pounds, Perry Ketelsen at 138 and Brett Konst at 160 all picked up two wins.
Hill City, STM, Red Cloud get wins
Hill City, St. Thomas More and Red Cloud all earned victories Thursday night in the Hill City Quadrangular.
Hill City downed Douglas 54-10, St. Thomas More stopped Douglas 30-18 and Red Cloud defeated the Patriots 36-24.