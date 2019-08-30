The St. Thomas More football team went into Friday night’s matchup with perennial powerhouse Winner looking to stop the run and put some points on the board.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the Warriors had different plans as they opened the game by shutting out STM 24-0 in the first quarter and cruised to a 46-20 victory in Winner.
Trevor Peters kicked off the scoring for Winner at the 7:35 mark of the first on a 20-yard run.
A little over two minutes later, the Warriors were back in scoring position and took advantage on a 20-yard run by Philip Jorgensen.
Brady Fritz took over from there for Winner, starting with an 8-yard strike to Sam Kruger to make it 24-0 at the end of the first.
Six minutes into the second, Fritz threw another touchdown, this time to Joren Bruun from 29 yards out.
Fritz scored on a 1-yard run to close out the first half with a 38-0 lead and added insult to injury on an 80-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining in the third.
The Cavaliers found the endzone for the first time with two minutes left in the third as Ryan Wojcik scored on a 3-yard run.
In the fourth, More scored a pair of touchdowns to cut down the deficit, starting with a fumble recovery by Dalton Klosterman in the endzone.
Klosterman scored on the offensive end as well when he ran one in from 12 yards out with 4:20 remaining in regulation.
Peters led the Warrior ground game with 11 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Jorgensen had 10 carries for 86 yards and a score.
Fritz completed two passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns, while running the ball three times for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryder Kirsch completed 20 of his 28 passes for 188 yards and a pair of interceptions, while Wojcik had four carries for 23 yards.
Winner (2-0) travels to Woon./Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central next Friday, while St. Thomas More (1-1) looks to get back on track when it hosts Sturgis.
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 50, LYMAN 14: The Wildkats used a 30-point second quarter as it ran past Lyman Friday night in Kimball.
Kimball/White Lake had a 14 point advantage heading into the second and used that time to extend its lead further and eventually put the game out of reach.
Nolan Kirsch had a big second quarter as he ran in a touchdown (1-yard) and threw a couple of scores.
His first passing touchdown was a 30-yard strike to Justin Becker at the 8:17 mark of the second, followed by 90-yard bomb to Caden Lenz with a minute remaining in the opening half.
The Raiders closed out the third quarter with its first touchdown of the game as Corwin Mohr Eymer scored on a 57-yard run. Teagan Gourneau added another 8-yard touchdown run five minutes into the fourth, but the deficit was just too deep.
Kirsch led the Wildkats with seven completions for 236 yards and three touchdowns, Rafe Kiehn had 101 yards rushing on 10 carries and two scores and Lenz finished with two catches for 135 yards and a score.
Eymer paced Lyman with 15 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Kimball/White Lake (2-0) is at Parkston next Friday, while the Raiders (0-2) have a week off before hosting Kadoka Area Sept. 13.
HOT SPRINGS 32, NEWCASTLE, WYO., 2: Thanks to some much needed second half adjustments, Hot Springs bounced back from an opening season loss as it defeated Newcastle in Wyoming Friday night.
Although the Bison earned a 30-point victory over its opponent, head coach Ben Kramer felt as though they needed to make some changes in order to reach their full potential.
With those changes being made week to week, he knows they are on the right track.
“We had way too many mental mistakes in the first half,” Kramer said. “We killed our own drives with penalties and extended their drives with penalties and we were completely out of sync. We made some personnel adjustments and found a better mix in the second half. I think we found our group. We really liked the way our boys battled through the adversity. We all learned a lot, it ended up being a good night for us.”
No stats were made available for this game.
Hot Springs (1-1) will look to keep the momentum going when it hosts Todd County next Friday.
SULLY BUTTES 64, WALL 12: No. 1 Class 9A Sully Buttes racked up 594 yards of offense in a lopsided win over Wall Friday night in Wall.
Nick Wittler had a big night on the offensive end to lead the way for the Chargers as he passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while finishing with 102 yards on the ground and three more scores.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sully Buttes (2-0) will travel to Potter County on Friday, while Wall (1-1) gets the week off before traveling to Rapid City Christian Sept. 6.
BENNETT COUNTY 33, TODD COUNTY 0: Bennett County picked up its first win of the season as it dropped Todd County Friday night in Mission.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Warriors (1-1) return to action Sept. 13 when they host Chamberlain, while the Falcons (0-1) will play at Hot Springs next Friday.
JONES COUNTY/WHITE RIVER 34, KADOKA AREA 26: Jones County/White River remained unbeaten as it edged Kadoka Area Friday night in Kadoka.
No other information was made available for this game.
Jones County/White River (2-0) hosts Newell next Friday, while the Kougars (1-1) welcome Edgemont.
NEW UNDERWOOD 54, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: New Underwood's offense had little trouble finding the endzone Friday night as it defeated the Comets in New Underwood.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Tigers (2-0) return to action Sept. 13 when it travels to Philip, while Rapid City Christian (0-2) hosts the Scotties next Friday.
PHILIP 50, HILL CITY 0: The Scotties continued to roll as they improved to 2-0 and shut out Hill City Friday night in Philip.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hill City (0-2) will play Edgemont on the road Sept. 13.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 62, PINE RIDGE 0: Sioux Falls Christian put up points early and often as it defeated Pine Ridge Friday night in Pine Ridge.
No other information was made available for this game.
Pine Ridge (0-1) looks to bounce back at Tri-Valley next Friday.
VERMILLION 42, BELLE FOURCHE 41: The Broncs lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Vermillion Friday night in Belle Fourche.
No other information was made available for this game.
Belle Fourche (0-1) is at Douglas next Friday.
UPTON-SUNDANCE, WYO., 44, LEAD-DEADWOOD 8: Lead-Deadwood suffered its first loss of the season to Upton-Sundance Friday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Golddiggers (1-1) will host Mobridge-Pollock next Friday.