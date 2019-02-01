Unbeaten and the Class A No. 2-ranked Winner girls' basketball team looked every bit the part with a dominating 67-37 victory over defending state champion St. Thomas More Friday night in Winner.
The Warriors took control defensively int he second period and thwarted the STM offense, holding the Cavaliers to just 25 points in the final three quarters of the contest.
Winner led 19-12 at the end of the first and 26-16 at halftime. The Warriors put the game away by outscoring St. Thomas More 41-21 in the second half.
Bella Swedlund led Winner with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Gabriel Kocer scored 13 points and Maggie LaCompte added 12 points for the Warriors who were 24-of-52 from the field, including 12-of-29 from the 3-point line.
Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavaliers with 21 points and eight rebounds. The rest of the team combined for 16 points on 6-of-25 shooting.
Winner also out-rebounded the Cavs 31-21 and forced 15 turnovers.
Winner, 14-0, is at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte today, while St. Thomas More, 11-4, hosts Red Cloud next Friday.
HURON 70, SPEARFISH 43: The Tigers took control in the second half to stop the Spartans Friday night in Huron.
Spearfish led 10-8 at the end of the first period, but Huron took a 28-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Tigers outscored the Spartans 44-21 in the second half.
Havyn Heinz led Huron with 23 points, followed by Bella Shreeve with 17 points, Tenley Buddenhagen with 16 and Sami Shoultz with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 17 points and six rebounds, while Jalyn Carter scored nine points.
Huron, 3-9, hosts Sturgis today and Spearfish, 1-13, is at Mitchell.
MITCHELL 49, STURGIS 36: The Kernels outscored the Scoopers 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn the come-from-behind win Friday night in Mitchell.
Sturgis led 30-28 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Tess Limberg led Mitchell with 16 points, followed by Mackenzie Miller with 12 points and nine rebounds and Payton Morgan with 10 points and five assists.
Loralee Stock led Sturgis with 12 points, while Olivia Jolly had six points, six rebounds and four assists.
Sturgis, 9-4, is at Huron today, while Mitchell, 7-6, hosts Spearfish.
CHADRON, Neb. 44, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 23: The Cardinals outscored the Lady Comets 19-4 in the second half Friday night in Chadron.
The Lady Comets led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 25-18 at halftime. That lead was 41-20 at the end of the third and both teams scored three points each in the fourth.
Olivia Kieffer led the way for Christian with 16 points, while Olivia Reed had 21 for Chadron.
Rapid City Christian, 7-9, is at Bennett County Tuesday.
KADOKA AREA 63, WALL 51: The Lady Kougars built a 12-point lead at halftime and held on to beat the Lady Eagles Friday night.
Mercede Hess scored 12 points for Wall and Cooper McLaughlin added 11. No results were made available for Kadoka Area.
Wall, 11-4, is at Faith Tuesday, while Kadoka Area, 12-4, is at New Underwood Monday.
Boys basketball
BELLE FOURCHE 51, DOUGLAS 41: The Broncs led at all stops in downing the Patriots Friday night in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche built its lead to 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 20 points, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, while Tate Hostetter hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points.
Connor Sauvage led Douglas with 10 points.
Belle Fourche, 8-8, is at Rapid City Christian Tuesday night, while Douglas, 1-11, is at Hot Springs Tuesday.
STURGIS 63, MITCHELL 60: The Scoopers made a big first quarter stand up in slipping past the Kernels Friday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis outscored Mitchell 25-19 after the first period and led by three going into the fourth.
Ryan Garland, who hit 7-of-13 3-pointers, led the Scoopers with 23 points, while Cedrick Stabber added 20 points.
Kiel Nelson led Mitchell with 23 points, followed by Carter Jacobsen with 16 points and Caden Hinker with 12.
Sturgis, 9-4, is at Huron today, while Mitchell, 0-12, hosts Spearfish.
RED CLOUD 82, ST. FRANCIS 72: Alejandro Rama scored 60 points to lead the Crusaders to the win over the Warriors Friday night in St. Francis.
No other results were made available.
Red Cloud, 12-3, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday, while St. Francis, 4-10, hosts McLaughlin today.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, CHADRON, NEB. 51: The Comets picked up the road win over the Cardinals Friday night in Chadron.
Christian led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime. The lead was 39-37 at the end of the fourth quarter and the Comets outscored the Cardinals 21-14 in the fourth.
Zane Schlabach led the way for Christian with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Pat Lust had 14 for Chadron, Trevor Berry had 13 and Colton Olson had 11.
Rapid City Christian, 11-2, hosts Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
HURON 66, SPEARFISH 39: The Tigers rolled past the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Huron, 8-5, is at Sturgis today, while Spearfish, 1-12, hosts Mitchell.
Gymnastics
Trimble wins all-around at East/West State Qualifier
Shay Trimble of Rapid City Stevens came away with the all-around title and three other wins Friday night in the East/West State Qualifier in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the team title with a score of 135.150, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln at 134.400, Sioux Falls O'Gorman at 133.750, Rapid City Stevens at 132.600 and Sioux Falls Washington at 122.500. Rapid City Central didn't have a full team
Trimble put together her best meet of the season when she scored a 36.700 to win the all-around competition. Jordyn Thoene of Roosevelt was second at 35.075, while Emirra Returns of Stevens was third with 35.050.
Trimble won the vault (8.850), the bars (9.475) and the floor exercise (9.600). She also finished third on the beam at 8.775. Returns was second on the vault (8.775), second on the floor (9.250), fifth on the beam (8.675) and sixth on the bars (8.350).
For Central, Reece Lowe placed ninth on the beam at 8.075 and tied for 10th on the bars at 8.200.
Next up for the area gymnasts is the state meet next Friday and Saturday in Brookings.