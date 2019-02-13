The results are in, and hunters in the Black Hills seem to have had a pretty good year.
The Rapid City Journal's Best Buck or Bull, sponsored by South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures contest winners, were announced at the SDYHA live auction Saturday night.
Ami Larson took home first in the mule deer category, and is the winner of a .308 Ruger American. Cara McIntosh won first in the whitetail deer category and won a .243 Ruger American. Jay Heeren won the elk category and the 6.5 MM Creedmoor to go with it.
Fifty five total entries were made, and 673 total votes were cast in the first round of voting. The top six mule and whitetail deer entries advanced to the finals while the top five in the elk category advanced.
The final round of voting began last Friday at the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo. Once voting was finished at 5 p.m. Saturday night, the winners were announced.
There were 395 total votes in the final round of voting.