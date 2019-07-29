The 23 teams came to Rapid City for the USA 12B National Championship made sure that fans who paid for the weekend pass got their money's worth.
After rain and close games backed up the championship game from 3:30 p.m. Sunday, to almost 8 p.m., the Slammers Elite team from Colorado pulled off an upset in game one to force the 45th and final "if necessary" game in the weekend's bracket.
Unfortunately for the Slammers, the Plover Nationals returned to the form that saw them stay undefeated in the tournament until Sunday night and they beat the Slammers 9-1 to claim the National Championship at about 11:15 p.m.
The Plover Nationals are from central Wisconsin. Many traveling teams are made up of players from a big region, but this year's national champions have been together for several years.
"Eight of the girls go to the same middle school," coach Chris Brooks said of the team he has been coaching for five years.
Plover rolled through the competition until the championship game Sunday night.
They allowed only one run in the first two days of action and scored more than a dozen each game themselves. They continued to have success in the winner's bracket finals when they beat Slammers Elite 14-4 to advance to the championship game unscathed.
Slammers dropped into the loser's bracket for a rematch with a tough Mid-Missouri Velocity team that Slammers had beaten 7-0 Saturday.
The Velocity started at 9:30 a.m., Saturday and beat teams from North Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Illinois before a rematch with the Slammers in the third-place game. Velocity scored in the first inning to take a lead but Natalynn Lundeen had four RBI for Slammers to propel them to a 7-1 win and a rematch with Plover. Molly Nelson picked up the win in the circle for Slammers in the third-place game.
Lefty Isabella Arroyo got the start in the championship game for Slammers. She was dominant for six innings. She also received a lot of help from her defense with timely double plays.
That game was the first time since the Wisconsin USA State Tournament that Plover had been shut down. The Nationals answered four first-inning runs by Slammers with three of their own, but they were unable to mount any more offense until the bottom of the final inning. Trailing 10-3, Plover scored six runs only to see the rally end one run short, forcing the final game of the tournament.
The Slammers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the championship game, but Plover took control in the third.
Messina Meddaugh singled and moved to third on a double by Addie Simonson. Sommer Wright drove in the first run for Plover and Maren Sauvegeau followed with another RBI. Plover led 3-1 after three innings.
That was still the score when Plover put Slammers away in the sixth inning. They scored six runs to achieve a run-rule and end the tournament.
The two games in the finals were Plover's first without double digits for weeks.
"We played some tough games at state and I told the girls we needed 15 runs to win," Brooks said. "We stopped hitting so many balls in the air and everyone started hitting well at the same time."
In addition to the final eight featuring teams from six different states, two local teams, Post 22 and The Brakers advanced to Sunday's action in the championship bracket.