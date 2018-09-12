It had been a while since my last cast-and-blast with Keith Wintersteen.
Things have changed. He has more company these days. Good company. The future-of-hunting-type company.
There’s a problem, you see, with hunting recruitment in this nation. People are drifting away from a sport and a cultural tradition that in today’s world seems, well, out of date. It struggles to compete with packed sports schedules and the blizzard of electronic entertainment devices that absorb the attention of young people.
“These are people for the most part who have grown up with about every second of their day planned by parents — gymnastics, soccer, ballet, swimming, hoops,” say Wintersteen, a naturalist and hunting-and-fishing instructor at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. “And those are all good things, but they don’t provide the chance to just be kids the way people in our generation were kids, running around out in the wild.”
The tradition of family instruction in hunting has faded in many areas, too.
“Think about how people from our generation learned how to hunt — with grandpa and dad and uncles, and following along in the field on a pheasant hunt with your Red Ryder BB gun,” Wintersteen says. “So many young people today don’t have that.”
Part of the solution is Hunting 101, an adult class Wintersteen started five years ago after attending a national conference on the decline in hunter numbers.
Wintersteen is a natural for the job and the class, which means regular field trips that involve firearms but also fishing rods, because fishing is part of the outdoor culture that once had hunting at its core.
“I like to start each Hunting 101 class in January or February, with some ice fishing. That gets them used to being outdoors and sharing those times with others,” Wintersteen says. “Then we go through spring turkey hunting, usually take a break through summer and get after it again in the fall.”
That means dove hunts and grouse hunts and deer hunts and duck-and-good hunts, with Wintersteen coaching the new hunters in the ways of the sport. There are typically six or eight in each class, and most are college age. But he has older “beginners,” too.
“We also getting people who had careers and families and maybe even have retired,” he says. “We had one who retired after 30 years in the military, and just wants to learn how to hunt.”
They came to the right place. Wintersteen considers his job to be as much sales as it is instruction. And the guy can sell.
“I look at it as I’m 100-percent salesman,” he said. “If I don’t make sale, I fail.”
Wintersteen wasn’t failing at the cast-and-blast I joined on the third day of the dove season. The class of four women and two men — plus the husband of one of the women, who came along for the fun of it — first hunted doves, with safety reminders and tips on dove-decoy placement by Wintersteen.
And while most dove hunters prefer camouflage, Wintersteen encouraged some blaze orange for each new hunter.
“I want everybody to be visible, very visible,” he says. “Safety first. I want to make sure I bring everybody back, safe and sound.”
He did. And they bagged a few doves. The fishing, from kayaks or from the dock at a delightful prairie pond offered by an obliging landowner, was a bonus.
Class member Maggie Young, an outdoor education major at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, took advantage of both — catching her first crappie and shooting her first dove.
Cleaning what you shoot and catch is part of the class, too. So is cooking and eating it. And Young said the results were delicious.
“I just panfried them. The dove was smaller than I expected, but it was really good,” she said. “The crappie was really good, too.”
Young said the moment she fired and saw that dove drop was delicious in a different way.
“I just jumped up and down, like ‘Yeah, I got one!’” she said.
And there’s more of that jumping and shouting to come.
“She wants to know when we can shoot some more,” Wintersteen says.
Funny how that works. Once you get started, it’s pretty hard to stop.