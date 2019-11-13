As I settled in to a booth with Terry and Larry Mayes at Hutch’s Cafe in Presho, there was no logical explanation for our behavior.
A good share of the drive out from Rapid City Sunday morning was in the dark. A third of it was in the fog. And all if it was in a gusty northeast wind and a relentless drizzle that started to freeze about the time I was passing Murdo.
Perfect weather, if you wanted to increase your chances of doing a do-si-do move with a passing semi. And the conditions were forecast to deteriorate throughout the day, as the snow moved in and the temperature dropped into the teens.
And what were we doing in response? Why, hunting pheasants, of course, right after we concluded our rewarding encounter with the scrambled eggs and pancakes at Hutch’s.
We weren’t alone in our apparent instability, either.
“I guess we’re not the only crazy ones out this morning,” Terry noted as he surveyed the various groups of dazed-looking hunters filling the booths — and their faces — nearby.
It was, after all, a Sunday midway through the pheasant season. So pursing the storied ring-necked rooster seemed not just appropriate but imperative, regardless of the weather.
And more than that, it was the first of the two days each year that the Mayes brothers — 6-foot-4-inch twins from Rapid City with only a mustache (Larry’s) of difference between them — have hunting access to some prime pheasant turf in Tripp County.
You could call it an Ideal opportunity, since the hunting grounds are not far from the remnants of a town so named by settlers because the surrounding environs seemed ideal for farming.
Most years pheasant hunting thereabouts lives up to the name pretty well, too, although lately bird numbers have been down, as they have been across most of the state.
We were not just facing challenges from the weather whims of the day, however. Unusually regular and heavy rains had left water in road ditches, creek beds full and lake beds soggy. Vegetation of all kinds was thick and blown over, and hard to traverse.
We knew there was tough travel ahead when we arrived at our first hunting spot and began our march into a densely grown sorghum strip, with my springer spaniel, Rosie, leading the way.
Two-thirds of the way through the strip, Rosie snuffled into a weed patch off to my right and flushed a rooster. The bird rose, caught the wind and swung behind me well within range. And soon Rosie was pridefully carting the bird back to me, her stubby tail beating like a metronome.
Virtually the same thing happened in the next strip: snuffle, flush, bang, stubby metronome retrieve.
So an hour into the hunt, I had more than just wet boots and iced-over glasses. I had two roosters in the game pouch of my hunting vest, which made the icy wind seem more tolerable.
It made the Mayes boys happy, too.
“Our goal today was to make sure Kevin Woster got a rooster,” Larry said as Terry grinned.
Of course, they had other goals, too, including a few roosters for themselves. And they had two by the time I got cold enough and muddy enough and worried enough about the weather and the roads to turn my SUV back toward Rapid City.
The Mayes boys, meanwhile, had wisely planned ahead with a motel reservation in Winner. Between the time I left and the time they arrived at the motel, they managed to fill their limits.
As for me, I found the road home to be every bit as entertaining as I expected. Because of the ice and the side wind, 60 mph was about the top end on I-90 for all but the unwise. Forty five was more common.
The drive got especially complicated around Cactus Flats when I suffered a series of cramps in my quadriceps from all that high-leg lifting in the sorghum, likely combined with an underconsumption of water. So for a while I drove with one hand and rubbed out muscle knots with the other, slugging water and eating popcorn when I could.
Eventually, the cramps let up. And I made it home without a single interstate do-si-dos but with two roosters for the pot.
Looking back, the trip didn’t seem crazy at all — at least, not to a pheasant hunter.