My buddy Clem was never much of a deer hunter. So I was surprised one day in the late 1980s when he announced that he was heading for the Black Hills, to a deer camp in Rochford.
It was s a bit of a surprise to Clem, too.
“I was sitting at my desk at work in Plankinton when somebody asked if I was a deer hunter. I said ‘No, but I could be,’” says Tom Clemens, who I’ve known as “Clem” since we were kids. “That was 1987. And I just kept coming back.”
Now 69 and retired from his soil-conservationist job for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Clem lives in Sioux Falls. But each year he celebrates autumn at the Irish Gulch deer-hunting camp in Rochford.
And as is often the case with gatherings like this, it’s about a lot more than hunting.
“It’s a social event, and deer hunting just happens to be the reason,”’ says Todd McRae, a 54-year-old insurance consultant from Castle Rock, Colo. He owns the two-story, 1890s vintage store-front building in Rochford that is packed with beds and deer heads and pictures of past hunts and past hunters.
It can be packed with people, too, when the November deer hunt is on.
McRae is in his 30th year at the deer camp, which was started after his grandfather, Harold McRae of Kadoka, bought the place in 1958. Todd’s father, Richard McRae, helped run the camp and tend the building with “Irish Gulch” prominently painted on the store front from 1985 to 2015.
It is thought to be one of the oldest continuous deer camps in the Black Hills.
Camp lore contends that it is the oldest, in fact. Either way, 61 years is a long time to hold onto a tradition, year after year. Plenty of hunters have come and gone, sometimes in the most final of ways. That includes some members of the most regular-attending crew, which first took shape 40 years ago.
“About half of our original group, they’re hunting in Heaven,” says 82-year-old Larry Kobriger of Plankinton, who is among a camp’s oldest hunters, a group known as “the ancients.”
Kobriger now comes mostly for the fellowship, the conversation and the food.
“It’s a hell of a lot of fun,” he says. “After a few years, we started to have so many stories that you could just about number them. You could say, ‘What about Number Seven?’ and everybody’d laugh.”
The Black Hills used to be the state’s hottest deer-hunting terrain, where red-and-black plaid coats were in style. established deer camps common and big-game traditions many. But better deer populations and more hunting opportunities out on the prairies, along with modern entertainment distractions, began to cut camp attendance.
You have free articles remaining.
The biggest cause for the decline, however, was probably the end of an era when Black Hills buck tags were sold over the counter, guaranteeing a license to anyone who came to camp.
“When I first started coming out here, you could walk across the street here and buy a tag," Todd McRae said.
In an effort to improve the deer herd and add more high-quality bucks to the population, the state Game, Fish & Parks Commission revamped deer management in the Black Hills, including imposing a drawing system for deer tags.
It seems to have helped the deer but hurt the deer camps.
“There used to be a lot of tent camps around the hills,” Korbriger said. “But since that tag deal, you just don’t see them anymore.”
At least, not many of them. Which hasn’t stopped the tradition, the hunting and the socializing at the Irish Gulch camp, which is right next door to the fabled Moonshine Gulch Saloon.
“When I don’t get a tag, I still come out,” says Clem. “I’ll drive around with the guys and help out. And some of the guys who don’t get a rifle tag will get an archery tag and hunt that way.”
Campers stay in 1890s original storefront building and go next door occasionally for a beverage and socializing. But mostly they eat their meals from the camp kitchen, which is well stocked by McRae and especially by his wife.
“I bring all the food,” he says. “My wife is a good cook.”
What’s cooking early most mornings, however, is the hunt, with breakfast to come later. Then there’s another afternoon hunt, and a big meal in the evening, where new hunting tales are told and old ones recalled.
There’s no sign of this camp ending anytime soon.
“I want to keep it up for the next generation,” McRae says. “Then it’s Brandon’s problem.”
Todd McRae’s 24-year-old son, Brandon, is an SDSU graduate now living and working in Brookings. He didn’t get a rifle tag this year, so he was bowhunting with a friend.
And in doing so, he was also carrying on a Black Hills tradition that will one day be his to preserve.