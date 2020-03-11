WOSTER: Mitchell angler, editor enjoying the spring walleye waters

Luke Hagen might not quite live in fishing heaven. And he can’t quite see it from where he lives and works, either.

But it’s only an hour’s drive away, usually with his 16-foot Lund and 50-horse Mariner in tow.

“There’s just something special about being able to drive an hour west, dump my boat in and know I could have a hundred-fish day,” says Hagen, the 33-year-old managing editor of the Mitchell Daily Republic.

Those hundred fish? They’d be walleyes, this year often ranging from 15 to 20 inches, a size to capture the imagination of anglers across the Midwest and lure them to the Missouri River at Chamberlain.

There, from 10 miles or so north of town to 10 miles or so south, you’ll find some of the best early spring walleye waters on the continent. Even then, hundred-fish days aren’t predictable. And when they come, they’re catch-and-release days, with only those kept for the four-fish per-angler daily limit going in the live well.

There are plenty of other days, too. Hagen had one on Sunday, when four or five hours of pretty hard-work fishing produced just five walleyes, along with something harder to count or quantify.