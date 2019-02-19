Craig Oyler seemed mystified when I turned down a chance to grab one of his ice-fishing rigs and join him in a little “hole hopping” on Sheridan Lake.
“You’re not going to fish?” he asked, with obvious amazement.
“Naw,” I said. “I’m just here to watch and talk and take a few pictures.”
At that, Oyler exchanged a puzzled glance with his nearby ice-fishing buddy, Brian Cavanaugh, who shrugged and resumed his study of the circular LED screen flashing in a blue box on the ice before him.
Freed from his obligation to put me into fish, Oyler hustled to an ice hole nearby, dropped down on his knees, settled back on his heels and lowered the transducer for his own blue-boxed Vexilar sonar “fish finder” down into the hole.
Then he grabbed a miniature spinning outfit rigged with a small tear-drop jig head, added a red spike (a gentle euphemism for “maggot”) and dropped it through the ice hole, watching it settle down to flash its location just off the bottom in 8 feet of water.
Soon, larger flashes appeared on both screens and Oyler and Cavanaugh started cranking up perch and bluegills and the occasional rainbow trout.
In-between the bites, the 41-year-old Oyler and I talked about his love affair with hard-water fishing. It that goes back 38 years to his first ice-fishing trip — to Deerfield Reservoir — with his dad, Dave, the former executive director of the Club for Boys in Rapid City.
“Going back to my childhood, I remember reeling those fish in,” Craig said. “I just love it.”
That love grew over time. So did his time on frozen water, reaching 50 or 60 trips a winter. Now a foreman at MAC Construction, Craig has cut back on those trips because of other free-time obligations, particularly archery competition for 12-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, and basketball for 8-year-old son, Trevor.
“I suppose I still get out about 40 times a winter,” Craig said. “Now dad’ll be getting ahead of me this. He’ll probably be out 50 or 60 times.”
When Craig does get out, it’s often to Pactola Reservoir and his strongest and his most persistent angling obsession: lake trout. He hunts big lakers by boat during the open-water months and through the ice during the winter.
“I’m a lake-trout junkie,” Craig says. “Why? First, you have the potential of catching a fish that’s as old as I am. They live so long. That intrigues me.”
And they don’t just live long. They also grow big. Craig’s largest laker through the ice weighed 22 pounds. His biggest from open water was 27. He released both fish, alive and well.
But Craig Oyler is far from a laker snob. He loves catching all kinds of fish, big and small, through the ice. On the day I joined him he was working the smaller end of the fish spectrum. And as is often the case, he was joined by Cavanaugh, 45, manager at Roy’s Westside Auto Body in Rapid City and Oyler’s fishing buddy of 20 years or so.
It shows as they drill patterns of holes with electric augers and move from one to the other, seldom communicating beyond “got one” after a hook set or “got fish here” at the right flashes on the sonar screen.
“We don’t even have to talk to each other,” Cavanaugh said. “We just know what the other one is going to do.”
Like Cavanaugh, Oyler is part of a brotherhood of accomplished anglers who are sponsored by makers of ice-fishing products. Oyler is an Ice Team member sponsored by Clam, Vexilar and Cold Snap Outdoors. And using those connections, he and his dad organized an ice-fishing event designed to hook kids from the Club for Boys on the sport.
Each winter, Hooked on Hard Water brings about 60 pro ice anglers to the Black Hills to to take Club for Boys kids ice fishing. This year, it’s Feb. 23, at Deerfield, with a banquet the night before.
You can find out more by calling Club for Boys at 343-3500 or checking out their website at theclubforboys.org.
It’s an outdoor event that can change lives.
“So many of those kids have never had a chance to experience what the Black Hills really has to offer,” Oyler said. “They have a great time.”
But then, it’s pretty hard not to have a great time when you’re out on the ice catching fish.
Craig Oyler was just a kid himself when he figured that out.