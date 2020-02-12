WOSTER: The challenge of Coyote hunting

“Jerry’s accurate out to about 300 yards shooting off those sticks. I’m not as good long range as Jerry is,” Cooper says.

Pier, 76, who lives in the country near Pierre, started hunting coyotes more than 30 years ago. He says there’s no place on earth he’d rather be than in an expansive piece of West River prairie, trying to fool what he considers to be one of the smartest creatures on Earth.

“Coyotes are extremely smart, with great instincts, incredible eyesight and hearing, and they can smell you. They have a great memory, too,” Pier says. “Coyotes’ decisions are life and death. The survivors pass that survivability on from generation to generation. And they’re not only surviving, they’re thriving.”

Pier has slowed down with age, but he still hunts at least 15 times a winter, often with Cooper. They’ve developed a sense of teamwork in how they set up, how they call and how they signal to each other with a minimum of movement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The more you move around, the less chance you have of getting a coyote,” Pier says.

Cooper, who has been hunting coyotes since he was a high schooler in California, says he and Pier have tried taking a third hunter along. But it doesn’t work as well.