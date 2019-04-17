If you’re looking for Corey Jonas during the next few weeks, you better put on your boots. He’ll be out where the dawns are crisp and the turkeys are gobbling.
This is a magical time of the year for Jonas, a full-time fireman for the Piedmont Fire Department and reserve deputy for the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. His professional life makes room each spring for his most passionate outdoor calling.
“I’ll be hunting turkeys through April and into May,” Jonas says. “So I’ll be guiding somewhere around 14 to 15 clients. Then I’ll be going out with friends and family, so maybe a total of 20 or 25 people. Pretty much hunting turkeys every day during the season, and sometimes twice a day.”
His priority will be helping others bag a spring gobbler. As he leads them through the ritualistic mix of camouflaged concealment and fake love talk to romantically inspired poultry, Jonas will try to do some turkey hunting himself. But the personal stuff will secondary to a hunter who has evolved into a teacher, too.
“Of course I apply for my own turkey tags as well,” Jonas says. “Sometimes I can fill my tags. Other times I’m so busy guiding and helping others that I don’t. And that’s OK. I’ve shot plenty of turkeys and really what I enjoy most is going out seeing that smile of satisfaction when somebody is successful.”
This is nothing new for the Rapid City native, who first found his outdoor inspiration as an adolescent at the Club for Boys. No club offering was more influential than outdoor adventures led by Dave Oyler, a past executive director who has been with the club in one role or another for more than 50 years.
“Dave was really big on the outdoors. He used to take us out in the woods and and play hide-and-seek, and guys would try to find you. And he’d take boys on fishing trips all over the Black Hills,” Jonas says. “He never took us turkey hunting. But he’d take kids out and call turkeys and stop and listen to them gobble, and explain what was happening. And that stuck with me.”
It stuck with Oyler, too, enough so that Jonas is one of the grown-up boys who stand out in his recollection.
“I’m in my 53rd year now with the Club for Boys. So there’s been 35,000 to 40,000 boys I’ve come in contact with over that time,” Oyler says. “I can’t remember all of them. But the Jonas family is one I do remember. And part of the reason is they loved sports, and outdoors sports, anything to do with the outdoors.”
It gives Oyler a great feeling of satisfaction to know that he helped inspire a boy who became an accomplished outdoorsman and now shares his gift with others, including kids.
“It’s a joy to have kids like Corey, who become good at something and then it becomes a life-long pursuit. I’ve always believed that if a child gets passionate about hunting and fishing, chances are pretty good he won’t get into serious trouble,” Oyler says. “And it brings extreme joy that a young man began to learn skills while with the Boy’s Club and now is sharing that with kids himself. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
After those early outdoor experiences with Oyler, Jonas learned from other adults, including an uncle. He soon became a serious angler and hunter and, over the years, turkey hunting became a priority.
“That’s my biggest passion, hunting turkeys in and around the Black Hills,” Jonas says. “Turkeys, a lot of people say, are like elk to hunt. They’re vocal. They make those vocalizations and then you respond to them. That’s all exciting. And I just think they’re real pretty. They’re a beautiful bird, the way they strut, the way their head turns color with their attitude. I just really enjoy seeing them and interacting with them.”
As for the importance of sharing the gift, most recently Jonas donated a free turkey hunt in an auction benefiting the Rushmore Little League.
“I played baseball for Rushmore growing up, so I thought ‘What the heck,’” Jonas says. “I’ll be taking a young man out for his first turkey hunt. And I’m really excited about it.
The real joy, after all, is in passing it on.