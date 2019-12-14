Depth, even early in the season, can prove vital to a team’s chances of winning a championship at a high-powered tournament like the Rapid City Invitational.
Bismarck, N.D., proved that point Saturday as the Demons scored points in 11 of 14 weight classes on the way to scoring 188 points and winning the team championship at one of the Upper Midwest’s best wrestling tournaments.
“We got a point out of almost everybody on our team, and that was big,” said Bismarck co-head coach Jeff Schumacher, whose team claimed two weight class championships. “We had a guy or two that didn’t win yesterday, but they won some matches today on the second chance. That’s a huge deal.”
With two tournament wins in two weeks — Bismarck claimed the Mandan Rotary team title last week — the Demons are off to a fast start. More startling is one of Bismarck’s open weight classes — at 160 pounds — would’ve been filled by Brandt Klinglie, the defending North Dakota state champion at 152 pounds. Klinglie stayed home due to illness.
“After Christmas, we’ll have a defending state champ and a guy at 126 who will be a handful,” Schumacher said. “That’ll help us a lot.”
Team runnerup Windsor, Colo., couldn’t make up enough ground to overtake the Demons despite claiming three weight class titles.
Dominick Serrano cemented his No. 2 national ranking with a 20-8 major decision of Jace Palmer of Casper (Wyo.) Kelly Walsh at 132. Vance Vombaur followed with a hard-fought 3-0 win over Kadyn Kraye of Rapid City Central at 138. Isaiah Salazar edged out Darion Schunke of Brandon Valley 3-1 to take the 182-pound crown.
Despite the three individual crowns, Windsor closed the tournament with 175.5 points.
Brandon Valley claimed two championships in the upper weight classes — Dominic Tucker at 195 and Navarro Schunke at 220 — to jump into third place, two points back at 173.5. Casper Kelly Walsh followed in fourth at 164, and Rapid City Stevens placed fifth at 154.
“Today’s a tough day, and I thought we came out and wrestled well,” Stevens head coach Travis King said. “We got seven placewinners. We have a champ and a second. The nice thing is, even though you didn’t see it, we had some young kids in the lineup who wrestled well.”
Stevens 160-pounder Cooper Voorhees (13-0) kept his perfect record intact, knocking off Wren Jacobs of Sturgis 9-2 in the semifinals and taking action to Cody Eaton of Windsor on his way to a 12-5 win in the championship match.
“I was just trying to open him up and wrestle my match,” Voorhees said of his match with Eaton. “Get him out of position, take what’s there and wait for the right moment to score. I came in with a dominant mindset. I really wanted to get that first takedown and set the tone.”
Custer’s Logan Graf took an 11-4 decision from Stevens’ Jack Schoenhard to keep the Raiders from taking a second weight title. Graf, who trained last summer with Schoenhard, got the Raider sophomore on his heels early to take control of the match.
“I just kept pushing the pace,” Graf, a sophomore, said. “I didn’t really slow down. I was setting up my shots and just kept attacking.
“He wasn’t really on the attack until the last 30 seconds when he got an escape and he got a shot on my right leg. That’s one of the first shots he hit that match.”
Rapid City Central, which finished eighth in the team chase with 128 points, had a bit of a hard luck day Saturday.
The Cobblers saw three of four wrestlers who had reached the semifinals — Cael Larson at 120, Kraye at 138 and Wyatt Jungclaus at 170 — advance into the championship round.
Larson dropped an 8-3 decision to Bismarck’s Wlifred Tanefeu in the title match at 120. Kraye couldn’t solve Vombaur, whose defensive style led to a 3-0 win in the 138 final.
Jungclaus trailed early then nearly pinned Bismarck’s Gage Roaldson when he reversed the Demon senior late in the second period. Down 7-5 with time running out in the third, Jungclaus went for a takedown, but Roaldson defended the shot and got the two-point takedown to close out a 9-5 to claim the 170-pound crown.
Earlier, T.J. Morrison dropped a hard-fought 8-5 decision in the 145 semifinals to Dylan Catlin of Thunder Basin (Wyo.).
“All of them we got down early,” Central coach Lance Pearson pointed out. “We never scored the first point. We’re usually a team that likes to score first and try to keep scoring. It’s hard to come back on some kids when you get to the finals.”
Central and Stevens are back in action Thursday with duals against Spearfish and Sturgis, respectively. The Cobblers then head to Gillette, Wyo., for a dual tournament there on Friday and Saturday. The Raiders head to Madison to compete in the Bulldogs’ invitational, also on Friday and Saturday.