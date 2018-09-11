The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League have announced the return of head coach Ryan Wright for the 2019 season.
Wright, in his first year as head coach, led the Sasquatch to a 24-38 record and was in the playoff hunt late into the season, in the Clark Division.
Currently an assistant coach at Montana State University-Billings, Wright placed five players on the EL’s All-Star Game Clark Division roster.
“We were so pleased with Ryan and his professional approach to the game. From his leadership, his attitude, and his work ethic, Ryan was a great leader and role model for our players this year. Ryan has already begun the recruiting process for the 2019 team," Spearfish owner/general manager Kevin Bybee said. "I heard from many players and players’ families who decided to play for the Sasquatch because they wanted to be coached by Ryan. I am excited to see what great young talent arrives in Spearfish next season.”
The remaining coaching staff will be announced as the 2019 season approaches.
The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their second season on May 24, 2019. Schedule information will be released in mid-November.
BHSU women's rodeo wins in Wisconsin
The Black Hills State University women's rodeo team opened the season at the University of Wisconsin Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo this weekend in River Falls, Wis. with a first-place finish, while the Yellow Jacket men were third.
In breakaway roping, KeAnna Ward took first place with 8.1 on two, while Jada Maher was just behind in second, with 8.6 on two. Carlee Johnston was fourth in the event with 3.2 on one, and Cora Borman was fifth with 3.9 on one.
In goat tying, Johnston finished second with 14.9 on two. Tayle Brink was third with 15.4 on two, while Taylor Hanson took fifth with 16.3 on two. Sarah Scott placed sixth with 16.5 on two. Ward was second in the long go with 7.1.
Alyssa Lockhart won the barrel racing event with 32.54 on two runs. Maher was fifth with 33.49 on two runs, while Brink was second in the long go with 16.56.
Collin Palmer took third in tie down roping with 28.1 on two, and was also second in team roping along with Colton Backhaus. The partners scored 17.7 on two. Chandler Comfort was third in team roping with 17.9 on two.
The Yellow Jackets will next compete at the Mid Plains Community College Rodeo in North Platte, Neb., Friday and Saturday.
BHSU triathlon hosts south Dakota
The Black Hills State University triathlon team hosted a race for the first time in program history, as it competed against the University of South Dakota on Sunday morning near Belle Fourche.
The Coyotes had the first two finishers, and won the dual with eight points. BHSU had 13 points.
Mathilde Bernard was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, placing third in 1 hour, 7:39.1 minutes. Chelsea Basford, competing in her first triathlon with the Yellow Jackets, was fourth in 1:10:04.5. Fellow freshman Taylor Lundquist came in sixth in 1:12:19.4.
The lone senior on the squad, Katie Christy, finished seventh in 1:15:36.7, while freshman Kennedy Teeslink was ninth in her first collegiate triathlon. She finished the sprint race in 1:27:53.0. Emma Stone rounded out the BHSU finishers, taking 10th place in 1:30:20.8.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Sept.23 in Longmont, Colorado, to compete in the West Region Qualifier.