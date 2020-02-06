Wyatt Casper wins Xtreme Broncs event

Rodeo fans were treated to a bucking bronc bonanza at the Rushmore Plaza’s Barnett Arena on Wednesday night as Rodeo Rapid City hosted a PRCA Xtreme Broncs event.
It was a who’s who of professional saddle bronc riding with the chutes loaded with National Finals Rodeo competitors and world champions and bucking broncs to match.
With 35 bronc riders competed in the long go for a spot in the championship three-man short go, a trio of young bronc riders including a couple of young South Dakota up-and-coming talents advanced for a shot at the big money.
Wyatt Casper, a 23-year-old cowboy from Pampa, Texas, claimed the top money with Newell’s Lane Schuelke finishing second and Philip’s Jacob Kammerer taking home the third-place check.
Casper, currently ranked No. 1 in PRCA world standings, displayed the wares that has highlighted his breakthrough season lifting and charging his way to a 90.5 ride aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Black Tie.
“I’ve seen him a handful of times and he’s one that I really wanted to get on and so I’m glad we finally joined up. He’s a very honest horse that goes out every night and gives a good effort and gives you a chance to show off and get good scores,” Casper said. “The season has been unbelievable for me so far since I haven’t ever done this good before. But I’ve been getting on some good horses and been blessed. And to win here with a lot of good bronc riders here is a pretty good feeling.”
Schuelke did himself proud as well with an impressive 87-point ride outing aboard Burch Rodeo’s standout bucking horse Lunatic From Hell out of the legendary Lunatic Fringe.
“It was really fun tonight,” said Schuelke, who came into the event sitting 14th in world standings. “I had a good Summit horse (Summit Pro Rodeo’s Big John) in the long round and making the top three was kind of nerve wracking. But I always wanted to get on Lunatic From Hell, and I made a nice ride and did my part but the other guy did one better.” I did my part. It’s been going pretty good and hopefully will keep it going.”
Philip standout Jacob Kammerer put together a solid evening despite coming up empty in the short go having posted the top scoring ride (88-points) in the long go aboard Sutton Rodeo’s First Blood.
Another South Dakotan, Shorty Garrett, came into the Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Bronc event as the event leader through the first six rodeos in the series. And on a hot streak as well currently sitting third in world standings not including a round win in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, a lengthy overnight ride from Fort Worth didn’t pay off as his 83.5 effort didn’t earn a spot in the short go.
Among the interesting stories side stories in Wednesday’s Xtreme Bronc event was the appearance of South Dakota legendary rodeo competitor Jesse Bail. The 40-year-old, 12-time NFR qualifier had to earn his spot by participating in, finishing among the top three in in the morning saddle bronc futurity event.
Bail did so though exiting early in his night-time appearance.
Rodeo Rapid City continues on Thursday night with the third performance of PRCA rodeo (7:30).