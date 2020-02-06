Wyatt Casper wins Xtreme Broncs event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schuelke did himself proud as well with an impressive 87-point ride outing aboard Burch Rodeo’s standout bucking horse Lunatic From Hell out of the legendary Lunatic Fringe.

“It was really fun tonight,” said Schuelke, who came into the event sitting 14th in world standings. “I had a good Summit horse (Summit Pro Rodeo’s Big John) in the long round and making the top three was kind of nerve wracking. But I always wanted to get on Lunatic From Hell, and I made a nice ride and did my part but the other guy did one better.” I did my part. It’s been going pretty good and hopefully will keep it going.”

Philip standout Jacob Kammerer put together a solid evening despite coming up empty in the short go having posted the top scoring ride (88-points) in the long go aboard Sutton Rodeo’s First Blood.

Another South Dakotan, Shorty Garrett, came into the Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Bronc event as the event leader through the first six rodeos in the series. And on a hot streak as well currently sitting third in world standings not including a round win in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, a lengthy overnight ride from Fort Worth didn’t pay off as his 83.5 effort didn’t earn a spot in the short go.