Authorities are searching for a University of Wyoming football signee who was swept out to sea at a California beach Thursday, according to multiple local media reports.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday evening that it had transitioned "from a rescue to a water recovery" in the possible drowning incident, thought it did not name the 18-year-old male victim. Multiple Bay Area TV stations have identified the teenager as Naphtali Moimoi, a senior defensive lineman from Hayward High in California who signed with the Cowboys in December. Moimoi reportedly was on a boogie board at Half Moon Bay when he was swept to sea by a rip current.
KRON-TV reports Moimoi's parents have confirmed he is the missing teenager, and KTVU-TV and KGO-TV confirmed Moimoi's identity through a friend's family.
Public information officer Rosemerry Blankswade told the Star-Tribune the sheriff's office dispatch received a call Friday morning from Moimoi's father, who said he saw what looked like a body in the water. Blankswade said the sheriff's office couldn't confirm the discovery of a body.
A search team returned to the area Friday morning. That search concluded Friday afternoon without a body ever being discovered, Blankswade said.
In a tweet announcing the end of Friday morning's search, the sheriff's office said it would continue to work with local authorities and follow up on any additional information.
A UW athletic department spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and is in the process of gathering more information.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, it responded at 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of a possible drowning at Half Moon Bay, where friends saw the male unresponsive after falling off the boogie board. Two helicopters, two boats and first responders aided in the search. By Thursday night, the search was called off because of visibility issues and high surf conditions. Heavy fog was in the area, according to KTVU.
KTVU reported Moimoi was at the beach with friends as part of a celebration before graduating high school.