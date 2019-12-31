Wyoming rolls over Georgia State 38-17 in Arizona Bowl

"He's a great leader, a freshman stepping up on the big stage like this," said Valladay, who had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdowns.

Georgia State (7-6) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but had a hard time stopping the big-play Cowboys. The Panthers also turned the ball over twice on downs deep in Wyoming's end in the second half and had a crucial roughing the punter penalty that led to Wyoming touchdown just before halftime.

The miscues spoiled a gritty performance by Dan Ellington. Georgia State's senior quarterback accounted for 236 yards and two touchdowns despite playing with a torn right ACL.

"They ought write a book about Dan," Panthers coach Shawn Elliott said. "You talk about heart, you talk about courage, you talk about leadership, you talk about enthusiasm, you talk about putting a program on your back."

The Panthers got off to a fast start, marching quickly for Ellington's 4-yard TD run and going up 10-0 after a field goal.

The Cowboys took over from there, scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes. Williams threw an 18-yard TD to Austin Conway and, following an interception thrown by Ellington, he found Valladay on an 8-yard score to put Wyoming up 17-7.