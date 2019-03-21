The University of Wyoming women's basketball team never trailed in defeating Northern Colorado 68-60 Thursday night in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament in Laramie, Wyoming.
"As I told the team, all the teams that are playing are talented, used to winning and it's going to be 40 minutes each and every night out that you have this opportunity," said Wyoming coach Joe Legerski. "I thought tonight's game was exactly that. Neither team wanted to give an inch. A three-point lead, or a four-point lead can evaporate in a hurry."
The Cowgirls were led by senior Bailee Cotton's double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Senior Sladjana Rakovic added 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for Wyoming and senior Marta Gomez and junior Taylor Rusk each added 11 points on the night.
Wyoming led 15-12 at the end of the first period and 33-27 at halftime. The Cowgirls took a 48-42 lead into the fourth.
The Bears (22-11) were led by Alexis Chapman's 14 points, while Savannah Smith had a game-high seven assists.
The Cowgirls, 23-8, will face the winner of Friday's South Alabama and Lamar game in the second round of the WNIT. That game will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Laramie.