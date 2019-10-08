Thanks to an early mistake and a late goal to seal the win, the Yankton boys’ soccer team scored a 2-1 victory over Spearfish in the opening round of the 2019 Class AA high school playoffs Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans opened the scoring and took a 1-0 lead when Ben Wise found the back of the net in the 22nd minute.
Unfortunately for Spearfish, the Bucks would tie the game a short time later when the Spartans scored an own goal to make it 1-1.
Yankton put the game away with seven minutes remaining in regulation.
“We did not play particularly well,” Spearfish coach Jim Hill said. “The way we played, we probably didn’t deserve to win. It is a very disappointing loss for these young men. They put themselves in the right position to move on but didn’t finish it out.”
Despite the loss, Hill doesn’t want his team to hang their heads and knows they should be proud of the regular season they had.
“We had a good year, unexpected loss, but we definitely needed to play much better to win,” he said. They still need to be proud for their 11 wins and it is nothing to be crabby about. It is a great group of young men.”
Yankton (7-6-1) will play Aberdeen Central in the next round, while Spearfish closed out the season at 11-3-1.
High School Volleyball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Cobblers snapped a two-game losing skid with a straight-set win over the Patriots in Box Elder Tuesday night.
Central won the match with 25-10, 25-16 and 25-13 victories.
Rhiannon Nez paced the Cobblers with 14 kills, six blocks and four aces, while Julia Russell chipped in with 17 digs and Ramsey Deming had 28 assists.
Melissa Rothe led Douglas with six digs and four kills, while Sierra Kolve finished with nine assists.
Rapid City Central (8-13) will travel to Sturgis on Tuesday, while the Patriots (3-16) is at Belle Fourche Thursday.
FAITH 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Longhorns earned their 10th win in a row with a victory over Belle Fourche Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Faith opened the match with a 2-0 lead after taking the first two sets 25-14 and 25-17.
The Broncs (7-15) battled back to win the third set 25-23, before the Longhorns took the fourth set 25-23 to seal the win.
No other information was made available for this game.
Faith, 16-2, is back in action Thursday when it hosts Philip.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, PHILIP 1: The Cavaliers bounced back from a second-set loss to beat the Scotties Tuesday night.
STM took the first set 25-15, before Philip (9-8) stormed back to take the second 25-17.
The Cavs regained the momentum in the third with a 25-21 win, before putting it away with a 25-18 fourth.
Ciara Benson finished with 20 kills and five aces for More, while Haleigh Timmer had 14 kills and four aces.
Sarah Matthes led the team in assists with 37 and Skylar Sullivan finished with 12 digs.
The Cavaliers (20-5) host Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
STURGIS 3, SPEARFISH 1: Sturgis picked up its eighth win of the season with a victory over Spearfish Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Sturgis opened with a narrow 30-28 win in the first set and took a 2-0 advantage with a 25-21 victory in the second.
After the Spartans won the third set 25-22, the Scoopers put the match away with a 25-22 victory in the fourth.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (8-11) hosts Red Cloud Thursday, while Spearfish (2-14) hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday.