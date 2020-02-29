Yankton holds off STM boys 46-42 in defensive struggle

It was not surprising that the Class A No. 1 St. Thomas More boys' basketball team and the Class AA No. 2 (first in power points) Yankton Bucks would battle down to the end.
It was a bit of a surprise that it was a defensive battle not only for the two teams, but between the highly anticipated matchup between Yankton junior Matthew Mors and STM senior Ryder Kirsch.
Mors and the Bucks, however, held on in the final minutes for a tough 46-42 win, handing the Cavaliers (18-1) their first loss of the season.
"It was one versus one, and we played last year and it came down to the wire, so we knew it was not going to be any different," Mors said. "We kind of thought of this game as a game to get ready for the state tournament. Both teams noticed that and they went at it like it was a state tournament game. Give credit to them, they are an amazing team and they are going to make a big run."
Mors, off to Division I University of Wisconsin and Kirsch, a D-2 commit to Black Hills State University, battled hard but Mors scored just five points and Kirsch 10.
For Yankton, 15-4, 6-foot-10 senior Hunter Kotrous picked up the slack and scored a team-high 18 points, and that was fine with Mors.
"We just want to win, and I am going to do anything I can do to help my team win," Mors said. "I'm playing hard on defense, getting rebounds and I'm getting my teammates involved. I'll take the results no matter what."
Yankton coach Chris Haynes said that when Mors is doubled all over the court, they have to have other guys step up and he thought they had players do that.
"Obviously Aiden (Feser) and Hunter, Trevor (Fitzgerald) and Mikey Mors all stepped up," he said. "When teams play us like that, that is what we are going to need to have."
STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said offensively they just struggled all night.
"I would have thought we had a good chance to win if we gave up 46 points to those guys, especially with how we held down (Cooper) Cornermann and Mors," he said. "We did a great job defensively on those two, but unfortunately, the big guy got loose. There were some things we thought we could live with, but when you add all of those other guys up, it was enough to beat us."
Slow starts in both the first and third quarters hampered the Cavaliers, although both times they were able to rally back and take the lead. The Bucks led 9-0 before the STM bounced back and scored the quarter's final eight points to cut the lead to 9-8 after one.
They'd like to have those starts back, though.
"We came out down 9-0 and that was pretty tough," Kirsch said. "We fought back, but our shots weren't really falling. We played good on the defensive end, we just have to make our shots."
STM then got the opening points of the second, but Michael Mors, Matthews' little freshman brother, hit a 3-pointer, and the game went back and forth for much of the rest of the way until halftime.
Two free throws by Kirsch put STM back up 15-14, but Michael Mors hit a 3-pointer, as did Cornermann, for a 22-15 advantage before the Bucks took a 22-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
It looks as if the Bucks would take control in the second half, running out to a 34-22 lead, only to see the Cavs make a late third-quarter comeback that spilled into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by senior Cayden Casey and a layup tied the game at 36-all, and a three-point play by senior Grant Huber gave the Cavs another lead at 39-36.
But Yankton responded again with four straight points by Kotrous and a basket by Matthew Mors for a 42-39 advantage with two minutes to play.
The STM offense struggled down the stretch against the Yankton defense and wasn't able to get off a clean shot until the final seconds.
The Cavs lost the ball with under 20 seconds remaining, but were able to get a timeout on what looked like a tie-up — much to the dismay of the Yankton bench.
But again STM wasn't able to get off a good shot and Matthew Mors grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He hit one free throw with 13 seconds remaining for a big five-point lead because Casey nailed a long 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 44-42.
Matthew Mors was fouled with 2.6 seconds left and he hit both free throws to seal the win.
"They just made some good plays at the end of the game, and there is nothing we can change about that," Kirsch said. "That's just how it goes."
The quick starts and STM's answers seemed like the tale of the game, Haynes said.
"We got up 12 in the third and give St. Thomas More a lot of credit, they came roaring back like a championship team does," he said. "I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity and a lot of poise when we got down three. We were able to gather ourselves and it was enough to make one more play than St. Thomas More tonight."
Casey led the Cavaliers with 13 points, and after Kirsch's 10, Connor Hollenbeck and Ryan Wojcik scored eight each.
"Our shots didn't fall and you have to give Yankton credit for that," Dave Hollenbeck said. "They got out and defended us and got underneath us. We struggled shooting and I didn't think we did a good job getting to the basket."
Fitzgerald also scored seven for Yankton, while Cornermann and Michael Mors scored six each.
Both teams will get after it today, with Yankton at Douglas and STM hosting Brandon Valley, which stopped Douglas 58-38 Friday night. Tipoff Saturday at the Civic Center is at 2:30 p.m.
"We have a quick turnaround, so we're going to have to be ready to go against Brandon Valley. It is not going to get any easier," he said.