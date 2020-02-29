Yankton holds off STM boys 46-42 in defensive struggle

Yankton coach Chris Haynes said that when Mors is doubled all over the court, they have to have other guys step up and he thought they had players do that.

"Obviously Aiden (Feser) and Hunter, Trevor (Fitzgerald) and Mikey Mors all stepped up," he said. "When teams play us like that, that is what we are going to need to have."

STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said offensively they just struggled all night.

"I would have thought we had a good chance to win if we gave up 46 points to those guys, especially with how we held down (Cooper) Cornermann and Mors," he said. "We did a great job defensively on those two, but unfortunately, the big guy got loose. There were some things we thought we could live with, but when you add all of those other guys up, it was enough to beat us."

Slow starts in both the first and third quarters hampered the Cavaliers, although both times they were able to rally back and take the lead. The Bucks led 9-0 before the STM bounced back and scored the quarter's final eight points to cut the lead to 9-8 after one.

They'd like to have those starts back, though.