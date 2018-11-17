The Black Hills State University men's basketball team got first-year head coach Ryan Thompson his first win as the Yellow Jackets edged Augustana 65-62 in the East-West challenge Saturday at the pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Fraser Malcolm led the way for the Yellow Jackets (1-1) with 21 points, while Dez Stoudamire had 12 points and Stefan Desnica pulled down eight rebounds.
The Vikings (3-2) jumped out to a five-point lead early, but BHSU used a 5-0 run to tie up the game, 12-12, with 13:42 to play in the first half and a 23-26 advantage before settling for a 36-32 halftime lead.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to another seven-point lead early in the second half, but the Vikings once again clawed back in to the game, leading, 47-46, with 12:38 to play.
With 3:20 left in the game, the score was tied, 58-58. AJ Plitzueweit made two free throws to put the Vikings up by two, but Malcolm responded with a layup to tie it back up again. On the next possession, Malcolm sunk a 3-pointer to give the Yellow Jackets back the lead. Augie hit a quick two-points before calling a time out with 1:21 to play down by one. Makaleb McInnis put BHSU back up by three points with just over one minute left when he drove to the basket and finished strong.
BHSU shot 44.4 percent from the field (24-for-54), while AU was 35.6 percent from the floor (21-for-59). The Yellow Jackets were 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Vikings were 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) on three-pointers. Both teams had 33 rebounds.
Matt Cartwright led the Vikings with 24 points, while Plitzuweit had 14 and Dylan LeBrun added 11 points and seven rebounds.
The victory over Augustana was the first for the Yellow Jackets since 2013.
Black Hills State will take on Alaska Fairbanks on Nov. 23 in Billings, Montana, before playing host Montana State-Billings on Nov. 24.
Northern State slips past Hardrocker men
Northern State University pulled away down the stretch for stop the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team in the East-West Challenge Saturday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Hardrockers scored the first five points of the game and trailed by just five at the half, 36-31. It was very competitive over the final 20 minutes, but the East River squad got the edge, 39-36.
The 'Rockers finished the game shooting 26-of 57 from the field for 45.6 percentage. They were just 3-of-10 from the 3-point line and hit 12-of-13 free throws. NSU shot 51.9 percent from the field and hit 10-of-20 from 3-point range and 28-of-54 from the field. They were also 9-of-12 from the foul line.
Mines was paced by Logan Elers with 21 points, six rebounds and one assist while Mitchell Sueker contributed with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Allec Williams tacked on eight points and Troy Brady had seven.
BHSU women move to 4-0 with win over Wisconsin-Parkside
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team stays undefeated this season after defeating the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 79-60, on Saturday.
Morgan Ham led the game with a career-high 22 points and five assists. Remi Wientjes recorded 17 points, while Julia Seamans had 13. Katie Messler and Ham pulled down seven rebounds each.
Black Hills State led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and built a 40-28 advantage at the halftime break. The Jackets maintained a 12-point lead after three and led by as much as 20 points in the final quarter to cruise to the win.
BHSU shot 55.5 percent (33-for-60) from the field, while Parkside shot 21-for-59 (35.6 percent) from the floor. The Yellow Jackets were 8-for-16 (50 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Rangers were 11-for-29 (37.9 percent). The jackets outrebounded UWP, 39-27.
Carolina Rahkonen and Blair Arthur led the Rangers, totaling 12 points each, while Asiah Lawson had 10.
The Yellow Jackets will next play against state rival South Dakota Mines on Dec. 1 in Rapid City to tip off Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play league play.
Rush fall to Idaho in overtime
The Rapid City Rush picked up a point but fell in overtime to the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 Saturday on the road.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 58-29 and although Rush goalie Adam Carlson made 56 saves, it wasn't enough.
The Steelheads got on the board first when Steven McParland scored on an assist from Kyle Schempp just over seven minutes into the period.
Rapid City responded before the first 20 minutes were over Mason McCarty scored 17:30 into the period off an assist from Pierre-Luc Mercier.
The second and third periods didn't feature any goals so the game went to overtime. Less than two minutes in Idaho broke through for the win when Eric Sweetman scored with the help of Spencer Naas.
The Rush fell to 7-6-2-1 with 17 points. Idaho moves to 7-7-1-2 and also has 17 points. Rapid City and Idaho will start another three-game series Wednesday in Rapid City.