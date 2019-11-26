Despite a late comeback attempt by the South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball team, Black Hills State held on and scored a 70-66 win over its crosstown rival at the Donald E Young Center in Spearfish Tuesday night.
“This is my favorite game of the year to play against Tech. It is always a special atmosphere and a great rivalry. It’s an honor to be part of it,” BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said. “Both teams are very good. I have a ton of respect for them. I think they can play with anyone in our conference.”
The Hardrockers wouldn’t go down without a fight as they battled back from a nine-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining and an eight point deficit with 1:44 left in regulation.
The Yellow Jackets led 29-25 at the end of the first half and both teams went back and forth in the early stages of the second before the BHSU extended its lead to 41-34 on a layup from Tyler Oliver.
After a Tristan Von Nieda layup made it 41-38 with 11:54 remaining, the Yellow Jackets began to pull away as Stefan Desnica and Trey Whitley hit a pair of jumpshots to make it 45-38.
A short time later, Whitley made a pair of three throws and a layup to extend the Black Hills State advantage to 49-40.
The Hardrockers fought back from there, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 12-4 to cut the lead to 53-52 with 5:41 left in regulation.
Black Hills State continued to pad its lead over next few minutes and eventually regained its eight point advantage at 69-61.
With a little over a minute remaining in regulation, Troy Brady gave Mines another lift when he made a pair of free throws and added a 3-pointer to make it 69-66.
BHSU’s Antonio Capley made a free throw with nine seconds remaining, before the Hardrockers failed to tie the game on a missed 3-point attempt by Mitchell Sueker.
“I thought neither team was perfect, but both teams played with a lot of intensity, and I thought both teams kind took each other out of what they wanted to do by playing good defense and having a well prepared scouting report. Both teams just made some tough shots and thankfully our guys made a couple more.”
Mines coach Eric Glenn said he was proud of his team on the defensive end after a slow start offensively.
"We have to have a better start offensively in the first half," Glenn said. "We came out and had a lot of great looks, we just weren't not able to knock them down. But I give our guys a lot of credit, they stuck with our defensive game plan. It's hard when the ball doesn't go in the basket, then your defense kind of wains off and that didn't happen in this game."
Oliver led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Desnica chipped in with 17 points and eight boards.
Thompson said that Oliver impacted the game in every possible area.
“You can’t really ask him to do much more than he did,” Thompson said. “He is rebounding like crazy for a guard, and he just made big plays with finding guys and also scoring himself. He did a great job defensively, guarding the other team’s point guard, Alecc Williams, who we thought was a big key to making them go. He did a great job of containing him and keeping him out of the pain.”
Whitley added 15 points for BHSU and Joel Scott tallied 10.
Sueker led the way for the Hardrockers with 17 points, Brady finished with 12 points and Jack Fiddler added nine.
Damani Hayes paced Mines in rebounds with seven.
"I was actually happy on the offensive end, the ball just didn't always go in the hole," Glenn said. "We executed and we got some great looks. In the second half, we went with Mitch quite a bit and he stepped up and he was able to carry us for a while. Jack Fiddler and Troy Brady started coming along too."
Black Hills State (2-3) is back in action Monday when it hosts Dakota State University, while the Hardrockers (2-3) host Presentation College on Friday.