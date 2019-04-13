The Black Hills State University softball team fell to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (19-21, 15-13 RMAC) 15-0 in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, before the second game of the doubleheader was suspended due to weather.
The Mountain Lions jumped on the board early after the leadoff batter walked and Alex Cook hit a homerun to give UCCS a 2-0 lead. The team would add two more runs before the Yellow Jackets (10-19, 7-15 RMAC) came to bat in the first.
UCCS would add one run in the second, and another in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, the Mountain Lions did a majority of their scoring by adding nine runs on five hits to extend their lead to 15-0.
Crystal Amaral (7-6) took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She allowed 10 runs (eight earned) in 4.0 innings while striking out two.
The second game got started as snow began to fall. As conditions worsened, the game was suspended at the end of the first inning.
The game will pick up with UCCS up 2-0 in the second inning today at 10 a.m., followed by the scheduled doubleheader.