The Black Hills State University softball team split a doubleheader with Chadron State College to begin the final weekend of the regular season.
The Eagles (14-33, 11-26 RMAC) took the first game, 5-2, before the Yellow Jackets (11-28, 8-23 RMAC) came back to win the second game, 12-7.
In the first matchup of the day, the Eagles jumped on the board first, going up 3-0 after one. The home team would add two more runs in the third inning on a home run and a sacrifice fly to take a 5-0 advantage.
In the fifth inning, BHSU scored its only runs of the game when Alex Wiley doubled to left center, bringing Samantha Schoen home. With Smith on third, Katelyn Odle hit a deep fly to center field, allowing plenty of time for Smith to tag and score.
Although the final score of the second game didn’t resemble the first, the Eagles did take the early lead and jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning.
They would add another run in the second.
In the top of the third, Odle hit an RBI single to bring Smith in and cut the lead to 3-1. The Yellow Jackets would even things up in the fourth inning as Maddi Fidler hit a two-run homerun to left field to tie up the game at 3-3.
In the fifth inning, after a pair of two-out walks, Dominique DiManna hit a three-run homer to give BHSU a 6-3 lead.
The Yellow Jackets blew the game open in the sixth inning, scoring five runs, including two more on an Odle homer.
Six different Yellow Jackets recorded runs batted in, including three by both Odle and DiManna.
Black Hills State will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader against the Eagles today starting at 11 a.m.
High School Baseball
Cobblers lose two in Harrisburg
The Harrisburg Tigers scored a pair of wins in harrisburg as they edged Rapid City Central 2-1 in the first game, before cruising to a 10-0 victory in an evening affair.
The Cobblers took the lead in the first inning of the opening game, but lost the advantage in the bottom of the second inning.
The Tigers scored in the fifth and held off any comeback attempts from Central.
In the second game, Harrisburg took a 4-0 lead at the end of the third and added two more runs in the fourth to put the game away.
Tyson Kogel led the Tigers with three RBIs on a pair of hits, while Trey Brandhagen paced the Cobblers with one hit and one RBI.
Rapid City Central (4-5) is back in action today when it takes on Fargo Davies at 9 a.m.
Mitchell cruises past Douglas in doubleheader
Mitchell had no trouble Thursday as it ran past the Patriots for a pair of home wins.
The Kernels opened the day with a 10-0 victory, followed by an 18-0 win to close out the doubleheader.
Mitchell did most of its damage in the third and sixth innings of the first game as it scored a trio of runs in the third and four more in the sixth.
In the second game, the Kernels took a 9-0 lead at the end of the second and had no trouble holding on.
Koby Larson finished the day with five total hits and five RBIs to lead Mitchell.
Douglas (0-15) will play Rapid City Central on Tuesday.