The Black Hills State University softball team closed out the 2019 season with a pair of narrow wins over Chadron State Saturday in Chadron, Neb.
The Yellow Jackets swept the Eagles (14-35, 11-28 RMAC) 8-7 before defeating CSC 5-4 in the second matchup.
Senior Alex Wiley, Katelyn Odle and Morgan Smith homered in the series victory over the Eagles, while freshman pitcher Crystal Amaral set a new career high with 12 strikeouts.
In the first game, Wiley and Odle led off with back-to-back home runs to put the Yellow Jackets on the board with a 2-0 lead. The Eagles immediately responded with two runs of their own to tie the game.
BHSU regained the lead at 4-2 in the second, before Chadron took a 5-4 advantage into the fourth. The Yellow Jackets took the lead back for good with two runs in the fourth and a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
The second game was a pitcher’s duel throughout the first five innings, until the Yellow Jackets scored all five of their runs in the top of the sixth. Senior Morgan Smith led off the inning with a solo homerun, followed by Alex Wiley, who immediately followed with her second homerun of the day to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead.
A short time later, Bryce Henricksen doubled to bring in two runs, advancing BHSU’s lead to 5-0.
Crystal Amaral (9-9) earned the complete game victory on the mound, allowing six hits and four runs (four earned), while striking out 12.
The Yellow Jackets closed out the season with a 13-28 overall record, including a 10-23 record in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
High School Baseball
Sturgis splits in Chamberlain
The Sturgis baseball team split a pair of games Saturday afternoon in Chamberlain.
The Scoopers opened the day with a narrow 3-2 loss to Sioux Falls Washington, before earning a 1-0 victory over Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the second game.
In the first game, Washington took a 1-0 lead, before Sturgis scored a pair of runs in the second to take a 2-1 advantage. The Warriors scored two more runs in the third and held on for the win.
Garrett Winblade of Washington led with a hit and two RBIs, while John Fischer paced Sturgis with two RBIs and a hit.
The second game was scoreless throughout, with the Scoopers winning in the bottom of the ninth on a Josh West RBI single.
Daniel Walter had a big game on the mound for Sturgis, giving up just two hits, while striking out 10 batters.
The Scoopers (9-6) will play at Rapid City Stevens Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Raiders fall to O’Gorman, Washington
Rapid City Stevens had a tough doubleheader as it dropped an 11-1 decision to Sioux Falls O’Gorman, before losing 12-2 in the second matchup of the day with Sioux Falls Washington.
Neither game was close from the outset as the Knights jumped out to a 6-1 lead at the end of the second inning and the Warriors took a 9-1 advantage at the end of the third.
Judge Hutto led the Raiders as he finished the doubleheader with three total hits and a pair of RBIs.
Alec Humke, Tanner Spencer and Nate Gordon finished with two hits apiece on the day as well.
Rapid City Stevens (4-5) will play St. Thomas More at McKeague Field on Tuesday.