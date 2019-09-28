The Black Hills State volleyball team overcame to 2-1 deficit on its way to defeating New Mexico-Highlands Saturday evening in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets opened the match with a 25-18 win, before Highlands stormed back to win the next two sets 25-18 and 25-17.
BHSU battled back to win the fourth set 25-21 and closed out the match with a 15-12 fifth-set victory.
Laurel Lech paced the Jackets with 28 assists and 16 digs, Sierra Ward had 14 kills and Haedyn Rhoades added 16 digs.
Black Hills State (5-7) will play at Colorado Schools of Mines on Friday.
Pueblo beats Mines in four
Colorado State-Pueblo pulled away from South Dakota Mines in the third and fourth sets to seal a win over the Hardrockers Saturday in Rapid City.
After the Thunderwolves took the first set 26-24, Mines battled back to take the second, 25-20.
Pueblo put the match away with 25-15 and 25-13 wins in the next two sets.
Caryn Hazard led the Hardrockers with 21 kills, Dana Thomson chipped in with 16 kills and Shyann Bastian finished with 43 assists.
South Dakota Mines (6-7) will travel to Colorado to take on University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday.
Cross Country
Hardrocker men earn second at Wayne State Classic
The South Dakota School of Mines men's cross country team took second place on Friday at the Wayne State Cross Country Classic in Wayne, Neb.
The Hardrockers tallied 62 points and came in runners-up to MSU-Moorhead, who finished 1-7 in the individual standings and collected a perfect score of 15.
After MSUM's Top 7 performance, SD Mines' Andrew Ferris posted a time of 27 minutes 17.66 seconds to take eighth place. Sam Elliot was four spots back in 12th place clocking a 27:41.70 and Monty Christo, III crossed the finish line in 14th place with a time of 27:52.87.
BHSU men and women compete at Roy Griak Invite
The Black Hills State University men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Roy Griak Invitational, hosted by the University of Minnesota on Saturday. In the men's race, the Yellow Jackets placed seventh, while the women took 10th.
The Yellow Jacket women were led by Xiomara Robinson who was 29th in 23:30.4. Ruby Lindquist finished 43rd (23:53.9), while Kelsey Van Den Hemel was 63rd (24:13.8).
On the men's side, Jordan Theisen paced the Yellow Jackets, finishing 19th in 26:17.3. Jake Iverson was 22nd in 26:22.2, while Keith Osowski finished in 26:48.3 to take 34th and Noah Bordewyk placed 62nd (27:29.9).