The Black Hills State University volleyball team opened the 2019 season with a split as it kicked off the day with a 3-0 win over Southwest Oklahoma State, before losing in straight sets to Missouri Southern.
In the first match, BHSU lost the first set, before battling back to win the next three. The Bulldogs won the first set 28-26, but the took the momentum in the second with a 25-23 win, followed it with a tough 27-25 victory in the third and sealed the deal with a 25-15 fourth.
Sierra Ward and Madee Hoopman each finished the match with 10 kills, while Kindra Cerrone had eight. Laurel Lech recorded her first double-double of the season, tallying 24 assists and 11 digs.
In their matchup with the Lions, the Yellow Jackets had trouble from the outset with a 25-18 loss in the first set. The second and third sets weren't much different as MSSU cruised to a 25-19 win in the second and a 25-16 victory in the third.
Peyton Bodemann and Lech both finished with seven kills in the match. Lech added 13 assists and eight digs.
Black Hills State (1-1) is back in action today for two more matches at the Southern Invitational. It kicks off the day against Wayne State College at 8 a.m., before taking on Cameron University at 4 p.m.
Mines splits two five-setters to open season
The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team opened its 2019 season with a win over Montana State Billings in a tight five set match, 19-25, 25-21, 27-29, 25-18, 20-18.
Offensively, the Hardrockers were paced by Dana Thomson and Caryn Hazard who collected 23 and 16 kills. Shyann Bastian and Addie Stanley posted 33 and 29 assists, respectively.
In the second match of the day, the Hardrockers squared off with RMAC foe, Chadron State in a non-conference match.
They were able to fight their way through another 5-set match (18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 18-16), but ultimately lost in a close fifth set.
The Hardrockers were once again paced by the offensive efforts of Thomson, Hazard and Victoria Zagorski who combined for 42 of the Hardrockers 60 kills. Bastian and Stanley posted 23 and 20 assists while coordinating the Hardrocker offense.
Next up, the Hardrockers face the University of Sioux Falls and Fort Hays to close out the Eagle Classic today starting at 9 a.m.
Men's Soccer
Hardrockers fall short at home
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team fell short of winning its opening game of the 2019 season as Texas A&M International survived a tough and challenging Hardrocker squad to defeat them 2-1 Friday morning at Sioux Park.
Dustdevil Ruben Nielsen proved to be a pain in the side of the Hardrockers as he scored both of his team's goals. The first came on a penalty kick at the 9:04 mark of the first half and then followed that with a goal in the 20th minute.
The Hardrockers were able to regroup at the end of first period when George Martinez made good on a free kick with just 39 ticks remaining as he found the top left corner of the net and the team went into halftime down by a goal.
Mines was paced by Martinez with two shots on goal and a score.
The Hardrockers are back in action Sunday when they host Texas A&M International.
Women's Soccer
Yellow Jackets fall to Wesleyan in OT
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team scored late to tie up the game, but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to Dakota Wesleyan Friday afternoon.
DWU struck first as it found the back of the net in the 18th minute.
The Yellow Jackets tied the game early in the second half when Katie Nielson took the rebound from a corner kick in the 51st minute and tied the match at a goal apiece.
The Tigers regained the lead in the 84th minute, but BHSU wouldn't back down as Ella Goodman found Cait Kally, who tallied her first goal of the season a few minutes later.
DWU put the match away in the 94th minute on a goal from Josephine Bardsley.
The Yellow Jackets outshot the Tigers, 29-13, including 12-5 in shots on frame.
Black Hills State is back in action Sunday when it travels to Southwest Minnesota State.