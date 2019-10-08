The Black Hills State University volleyball team swept arch rival South Dakota School of Mines, 3-0, in a midweek battle in the hills Tuesday evening in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets (7-8, 5-2 RMAC) started out hot, winning set one, 25-12, before going on to take set two from the Hardrockers (7-9, 3-4 RMAC), 25-19 and set three, 25-21.
"Tonight was a really well-rounded night for us. Our offense and defense were working well together and we were aggressive in all aspects," BHSU coach Kristin Carmichael said. "It's always great to get a home rivalry win, and we needed to show we could play well from start to finish in three sets."
The Yellow Jackets came out pumped up and ready to play. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead on kills by Sierra Ward and Kindra Cerrone.
The Hardrockers came back to tie it up, 8-8, but another kill by Cerrone jump started a 12-1 run which gave the home team a 19-9 lead.
Mines opened the second set with four consecutive points, but the momentum would swing back to the Yellow Jackets almost immediately. BHSU would fight back to tie it up, 8-8, and they would not trail in the set again.
The third set proved to be a battle. While BHSU held a lead for most of the early game, SDM would claw back to tie it up at 20-20. However, after a timeout, the Yellow Jackets responded with a 5-1 run to take the set.
Tess Thomas notched her third double-double of the year, recording 20 assists and 12 digs. Cerrone had 13 kills, while Sierra Ward had nine. Mariah Robinson had eight kills on nine assists hitting an extremely efficient .889. Haedyn Rhoades had 15 digs and four service aces, while Peyton Bodemann tallied seven blocks and seven kills.
Dana Thomson led the Hardrockers with 16 kills, while Shyann Bastian finished with 19 assists.
Up next, the Yellow Jackets will stay home and host Metropolitan State - Denver and Chadron State this weekend.
Mines will host Chadron State Friday, before taking on MSU-Denver Saturday.