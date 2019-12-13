After losing a pair of games last weekend in Utah, the Black Hills State women's basketball team returned home to host Adams State University Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets carried a 42-24 lead into half and didn't look back as it cruised to an 85-51 victory over the Grizzlies.
BHSU continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring Adams State 43-27 to seal the deal.
Morgan Ham led the Yellow Jackets with 24 points, Racquel Wientjes added 14 points and eight rebounds and Danica Kocer finished with 13 points.
Zakiya Beckles paced the Grizzlies with 13 points, Laura Gutierrez chipped in with 12.
Black Hills State (5-4 overall, 2-2 RMAC) will close out the weekend when it hosts Fort Lewis today at 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
BHSU men cruise past Grizzlies
The Black Hills State men kicked off the weekend with a win as it jumped out to an 18 point lead at the half and eventually earned the 81-66 victory over the Grizzlies.
Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Stefan Desnica and Sava Dukic finished with 13 points apiece.
Tyler Oliver chipped in with 11 points for BHSU.
Juwan Green paced Adams State with 20 points.
Black Hills State (4-5 overall, 2-2 RMAC) will play Fort Lewis tonight at 6 p.m.