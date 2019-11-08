The Black Hills State women’s basketball team kicked off the 2019 season on a positive note as it used a strong defensive second half to earn a 65-34 win over Texas A&M — Kingsville Friday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before heading into the half with a 31-24 advantage.
BHSU’s defense took over in the second half as it only gave up 10 points in the final two quarters, including just three points in the third.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Javelinas 18-3 in the third, followed by a 16-7 fourth to pull away.
Alyssa Martinez led Black Hills State with 12 points, Morgan Ham chipped in with 10 points and Noora Parttimaa finished with nine.
The Yellow Jackets will look to keep their momentum when they host Texas A&M – International today at 4 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Kingsville drops Mines on late bucket
The South Dakota School of Mines basketball team had a tough start to the regular season as Texas A&M — Kingsville scored a narrow 70-69 victory over the Hardrockers Friday night in Kingsville, Texas.
Despite trailing 67-66 with 1:36 remaining, the Javelinas fought back and eventually took a 70-67 lead with eight seconds on the clock.
Mitchell Sueker scored the final basket of the game for Mines, but it wasn’t enough as it dropped the first game of the season.
Wilfred Dickson led the way for the Hardrockers with 15 points, while Alex Williams and Troy Brady chipped in with 13 apiece.
Damani Hayes led the team in rebounds with nine.
South Dakota Mines will look to earn its first win of the season today when it plays at Texas A&M International at 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Eagles down Jackets in four
Chadron State bounced back from a second-set loss on its way to a win over Black Hills State in RMAC action on Friday.
The match was close in the first two sets as the Eagles won the first set 26-24, before the Yellow Jackets stormed back to take the second 25-23.
Chadron regained the lead with a 25-16 win in the third and put it away with a 25-22 victory in the fourth.
Timmi Keisei and Shelby Schouten paced the Eagles with 15 kills apiece, while Rylee Greiman finished with 13. Tori Strickbine led the team in assists with 42 and Ashton Burditt finished with 25 digs.
Sierra Ward led the way for Black Hills State with 17 kills, Madison Hoopman added 13 kills and Laurel Lech had 28 assists.
Tess Thomas added 26 assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Chadron State (14-9) will host South Dakota Mines tonight at 7 p.m., while BHSU (11-13) travels to Denver to take on MSU-Denver at 5 p.m.
Metro State shuts out Hardrockers
Metropolitan State University – Denver had little trouble Friday night as it picked up a straight-set victory over South Dakota Mines.
The Roadrunners took the first 25-17, before winning the next two 25-16 and 26-19 to put the match away.
Dana Thomson paced the ‘Rockers with eight kills, Victoria Zagorski added six kills and Shyann Bastian finished with 13 assists.
South Dakota Mines (10-15) will play at Chadron State tonight at 7 p.m.