Yellow Jackets fall 1-0 on Senior Day

Black Hills State women's soccer hosted its final home game of the season, falling to Western Colorado, 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field.

Before the game, the team celebrated its seven seniors, Amber Carlson, Ella Goodman, Teagen Hartley, Mikayla Hernandez, Madison Kandler, Gabbi Nowodworski and Darby Whiteley.

The Yellow Jackets (3-10-1, 2-8-1 RMAC) totaled five shots, and three on goal in the game.

Emma Avery totaled two shots, one on goal, while Avery Collison, Whiteley and Kandler each put up a shot as well.

Between the pipes, Hartley defended the net in the first half and totaled four saves on 11 shots faced. Makayla Dannelly came out for the second half and collected two saves, facing six shots.

Both teams got off to slow starts, trading possessions before WCU put up the first shot of the game at 10:47, and Hartley grabbed the first save of the game. Kandler got off a shot on goal five minutes later, but wouldn't connect.

Back-and-forth play continued through the half as Hartley racked up three more saves down the stretch, and the game went into halftime locked in a scoreless tie.

The second half saw similar play as the teams continued to trade shots. At 53:19, Avery got a good look with a shot on goal, but the WCU goalkeeper was able to corral it in and keep BHSU off the board. The Mountaineer goalkeeper grabbed another big save six minutes later on a Whiteley penalty kick, continuing to fend off the Yellow Jackets.

With 10 minutes left to play, WCU broke the scoreless tie with a goal to take a late 1-0 lead. BHSU would get one more shot off the rest of the way, but ultimately fell, 1-0.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets wrap up their 2021 slate at Metro State on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0