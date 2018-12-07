Dez Stoudamire hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team dominated Westminster, 88-55 Friday night at the Young Center.
With the win, BHSU moved to 2-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 3-3 overall.
Fraser Malcolm added 16 points, and Connor O'Hearn made four 3-pointers for 14 points. Stefan Desnica had eight rebounds, and Antonio Capley pulled down seven boards.
Black Hills State led 40-23 at halftime and ran away in the second half, outscoring the Griffins 48-32.
BHSU shot 50 percent from the field (28-for-56), while WC was 40.4 percent from the floor (21-for-52). The Yellow Jackets were 15-for-30 from beyond the arc, while the Griffins were 5-for-14 (35.7 percent).
Alec Monson led the Griffins with 15 points, while Joonas Tahvanainen had 10.
Black Hills State hosts Dixie State tonight at 6 p.m., while Westminser is at South Dakota School of Mines at 5:30 p.m.
BHSU women fall in overtime to Westminster
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, losing a tough 92-89 decision to Westminster College in overtime Friday night at the Young Center.
Julia Seamans led Black Hills State with 22 points, followed by Lyndzi Rich with 20. Rich brought down six rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets.
It was battle from the start, with the score tied at 22-all at the end of one and Westminster up 39-37 at halftime.
The Jackets were up 80-77 with just seconds remaining in regular, but Westminster's Hunter Krebs hit a 3-pointer to send the game in overtime. The Jackets led 89-88 on a Morgan Ham basket but the Griffins would score the final four points for the win.
Denise Gonzalez led the Griffins with 27 points, while Kaitlin Toluono led with 11 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets will host Dixie State today at 4 p.m.
Dixie State rallies past Mines women
The Dixie State women's basketball team came from nine points down at halftime to knock off South Dakota School of Mines 70-62 Friday night at the King Center.
Things were looking up for the Hardrockers, who led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime.
But the Trailblazers tied the game at 48-all heading into the fourth and outscored Mines 22-14 in the final stanza.
Taylor Molstad paced Mines with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Cooper Courtney added 12 points. Mines was 8-of-22 from behind the 3-point arc, but only 18-of-49 overall in the game.
Morgan Meyers led Dixie State, 4-1, with 23 points and Mariah Martin added 18.
Mines, 2-3, hosts Westminster College today at 3:30 p.m., while Dixie state is at Black Hills State, beginning at 4 p.m.
Dixie men hold off Hardrockers
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team hung tough, but dropped a 71-65 decision to Dixie state Friday night at the King Center.
The Trailblazers led just 33-31 at halftime and outscored the Hardrockers 38-34 at halftime.
The loss was the seventh straight for Mines (2-7), while Dixie State moved to 3-2.
Logan Elers was one of three Hardrockers in double figures as he scored 16 poinys, followed by Troy Brady with 14 and Damani Hayes with 11.
Dub Price led Dixie State with 20 points, with Jack Pagenkopf and Wade Miller scoring 10 points each.
Mines hosts Westminster College today at 5:30 p.m., while Dixie State is at Black Hills State, beginning at 6 p.m.