The Black Hills State University men's basketball team rallied late in the second quarter to overcome a 20 point deficit to upset No. 24 Tarleton State 78-75 Sunday in Fort Smith, Ark.
Tarleton lead through most of the game, putting up a 12-point lead in the first half. The Texans couldn't be cooled off heading into the second quarter and, with 11:20 remaining in the game, they lead the Yellow Jackets by 21. During the next eight minutes, BHSU alive and went on a 22-4 run to take the lead with just over a minute left to play. The Yellow Jackets secured the win with four good free throws.
Trey Whitley led the Yellow Jackets with 22 total points making seven buckets on 12 attempts. He was also consistent at the free throw line making eight of nine.
Stefan Desnica and Tyler Oliver helped keep the ball in Yellow Jacket control each posting eight rebounds. They also were double digit scorers on the night posting 17 and 16 points respectively.
The Yellow Jackets open up home play next weekend in the East-West challenge. They take on Augustana, which sits just outside the top 25, on Friday at 7:30 p.m