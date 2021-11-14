Yellow Jackets Sink Eagles, 76-73 in Overtime

Black Hills State men's basketball took down Oklahoma Christian, 76-73 in overtime Sunday night to close the Metro State Conference Challenge.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 0-0 RMAC) have won their first two games and are off to their best start to a season since 2017-18 when they opened 3-0.

Joel Scott registered his second double-double of the season with 29 points and 17 rebounds. His 17 rebounds ties him for sixth all time at BHSU for most rebounds in a game. Sindou Cisse was only two rebounds shy of his own double-double, recording eight rebounds and 19 points.

Adam Moussa and Ryder Kirsch each tallied six rebounds, and John Shanklin finished with 11 points.

The Eagles got out to a quick 9-2 lead early in the game, but the Yellow Jackets bounced right back by going on an 11-3 scoring run, capped by a Cisse layup, to put BHSU ahead 13-12 midway through the first half.

Both teams traded possessions over the next few minutes of play until a Shanklin dunk and a jumper from Scott extended the Yellow Jacket lead to 32-25, and eventually took a 35-29 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, OCUSA pulled back to within one, but BHSU would keep the lead thanks to a trio of Scott layups. A few minutes later, the Yellow Jackets took their lead into double digits as a Shanklin layup at 10:48 made it a 51-40 ballgame.

OCUSA wouldn't quit, however, pulling back to within one point again with about three minutes left to go. BHSU continued to hold onto a lead until a pair of Eagle free throws evened the score at 62-62 with 1:02 remaining.

BHSU regained the lead on the next possession with a Cisse jumper to make it 64-62 with 27 seconds left, but OCUSA answered yet again to even the score in the closing seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime at 64-all.

In overtime, the Eagles struck first to take their first lead since early in the first half. BHSU wouldn't trail long, though, using a Scott dunk and a 3-pointer from Sava Dukic to go ahead 72-69 with 2:42 left on the clock.

Holding on to a one-point, 74-73 lead with 23 seconds left on the clock, Moussa was fouled and made both free throw attempts to close the game and seal the 76-73 victory.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets will head to Aberdeen, S.D. next weekend for the East-West Challenge, where they will take on Augustana on Friday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and Northern State on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.

