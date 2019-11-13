The Black Hills State University women's basketball team continued to play strong defense and continued to win, stopping Montana State-Nillings 60-42 Wednesday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets, 3-0, held the Yellowjackets to just 30 percent shooting from the field and only 1-of-14 from beyond the 3-point line.
Black Hills State only trailed once in the first quarter and led 17-9 and then 37-22 at the halftime break. The jackets outscored MSU-Billings 12-9 in the third period and both teams scored 11 points in the fourth.
Alyssa Martinez came off the bench to pace the jackets in scoring with 12 points in 23 minutes of play, while Racquel Wientjes added 11 points in her 21 minutes.
Morgan Ham finished with nine points and six rebounds for BHSU, which struggled a bit offensively, hitting on 35 percent of its field goal attempts (20-of-58), including just 2-of-11 3-pointers.
Taryn Shelley led MSU-Billings with just eight points, while Shayla Montague grabbed 10 rebounds.
Black Hills State held a 43-31 rebounding edge, but it was a bit of a sloppy game with Billings turning the ball over 26 times, to 21 for BHSU.
BHSU will hit the road for the first time this season Friday in Aberdeen against Northern State University. MSU-Billings, 0-4, will be at home Friday, hosting South Dakota School of Mines.
USD women topple Drake in overtime
South Dakota junior guard Monica Arens banked in a regulation buzzer-beater to keep the Coyotes undefeated season alive, sending Wednesday night's game against Drake to overtime. South Dakota came out on top of the extra period 102-94 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (3-0) won their seventh-straight home opener. Drake (2-1) drops its first contest outside of Des Moines this winter.
"Tonight was a battle from start to finish," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Drake is a really good team and had it really going offensively, but our young ladies found a way to make big plays on both ends in crunch time."
Junior guard Chloe Lamb paced the Coyotes with 23 points, tying her career high from last season. She knocked down six 3-pointers in the game, including two in the overtime period. Senior guard Ciara Duffy added 20 points with seven boards and four assists.
Junior center Hannah Sjerven and senior forward Taylor Frederick made big-time plays inside. Sjerven finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Frederick tallied 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sjerven and Frederick drew 14 of Drake's 31 fouls in the game.
Senior guard Madison McKeever was the fifth Coyote in double-figures with 15 points. All three of her 3-point field goals came in the fourth quarter as the Coyotes recovered from a 17-point deficit.
Drake was led by Washington transfer Kierra Collier's 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Senior forward Sara Rhine, a preseason Wade Trophy Watch List player, tallied 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Senior Brenni Rose tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Junior Maddie Monahan joined them in double-figures with 14 points.
South Dakota returns to the road Saturday for a game at Utah in Salt Lake City with tip-off scheduled for noon.