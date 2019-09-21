The Black Hills State University volleyball team came from behind to earn a 3-2 victory over Westminster College on Saturday evening in Salt Lake City.
"We played an all-around game today and didn't give up even though we were down 0-2," BHSU coach Kristin Carmichael said. "A road win is always huge in the RMAC, and a comeback road win should help us build confidence."
Westminster took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-23, before the Yellow Jackets bounced back to take the next two sets 25-19 and 25-8.
In the fifth and deciding set, BHSU had little trouble as it closed out the match with a 15-8 victory.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair, with 10 ties and five lead changes. The Yellow Jackets (3-7, 1-1 RMAC) had set point at 24-23, however, a timely Westminster (2-9, 0-2 RMAC) timeout stopped the momentum, and the Griffins would take the first set. The second set was more of the same, with WC narrowly winning to go ahead 2-0 in the match.
With the third set tied, 18-18, the Yellow Jackets finally took control, finishing out the set on a 7-1 run to win and push the game into a fourth set.
BHSU kept the momentum entering the fourth set when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back. After a Griffin kill made the score 14-8 in favor of BHSU, the Yellow Jackets scored 11 unanswered points to emphatically take set four.
Three service aces by Kindra Cerrone helped the Yellow Jackets jump out to a 4-0 lead in set five, and they would go on to win and complete the 3-2 comeback victory.
Black Hills State had a .297 hitting percentage in the match. Five different Yellow Jackets had double-digit kills, led by Peyton Bodemann with 14. Cerrone had her first career double-double recording 12 kills and 14 digs. Laurel Lech had 25 assists, seven digs, and seven kills, while Tess Thomas had 23 assists.
The Yellow Jackets return home to take on Colorado State-Pueblo Friday at 7 p.m.
Dixie State shuts down Hardrockers
The Dixie State volleyball team cruised to a straight-set win over the Hardrockers Saturday evening in St. George, Utah.
The Trailblazers took the first set 25-17, before earning an easy 25-12 victory in the second set. The Hardrockers put up a fight in the third, but couldn't keep up as Dixie State closed it out with a 25-21 third set win.
Dana Thomson paced Mines with 15 kills, while Shyann Bastian finished with 18 assists.
The Hardrockers (5-6) will host New Mexico Highlands Friday night at 7 p.m.