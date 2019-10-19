The Black Hills State volleyball team earned a straight-set victory over Western Colorado Saturday night in Gunnison, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets opened with a tough 28-26 win in the opening set, before winning the next two 25-17 and 25-23.
Sierra Ward led BHSU in kills with 13, followed by Mariah Robinson with 11 and Madison Hoopman with 10.
Laurel Lech led the way in assists with 25 and Tess Thomas added 16.
The Yellow Jackets (8-11) will kick off a home doubleheader with Adams State Friday night.
Hardrockers lose to Mesa in four
The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team fell to the Colorado Mesa Mavericks Saturday afternoon in RMAC play.
The Hardrockers dropped the match in four sets, with scores of 18-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 16-25.
Even though the 'Rockers had two sets where they hit nearly .400 as a team, they were unable to contain the dynamic Maverick attack.
Outside hitter Dana Thomson led all players in the match with 21 kills while also contributing six block assists. Jacey Koethe and Hannah Stevenson also chipped in five and four block assists. Anna Thomas tallied a match high 16 digs.
South Dakota Mines (9-11) will host Fort Lewis College Friday.