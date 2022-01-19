Yellow Jackets to host Hardrockers Thursday

Black Hills State is hosting rival South Dakota Mines in a pair of games Thursday night in the Don Young Center. The women's game will begin at 5:30 p.m. The men's game will follow at about 7:30 p.m.

Currently sitting 10th in the RMAC, the Hardrockers men are currently the lowest-scoring team in the conference, averaging 65.5 points per game, yet they've allowed only 70.9 points per game (6th in RMAC). Although they don't have an overpowering offense, their defense has been able to keep the team in games.

The Yellow Jackets are off to an 9-1 start to the conference schedule, which is a program-best since they joined the RMAC for the 2012-13 season. So far this season, BHSU has collected RMAC wins over Western Colorado, Fort Lewis, Colorado Mesa, Westminster, New Mexico Highlands, UC Colorado Springs, Chadron State and Colorado Mines.

Women's game

The Hardrockers are on a four-game losing streak; however, the Hardrocker program is one of the only programs in the RMAC with no COVID postponements. South Dakota Mines is coming off a tough loss to #13 Colorado School of Mines on Saturday night. The Hardrockers fell 91-62 in that match-up.

The Yellow Jackets and Hardrockers have faced off 37 times in program history. The Yellow Jackets have won 24 of those contests while the Hardrockers have won 13. Most recently the Yellow Jackets and Hardrockers faced off Feb. 18, 2021. In that contest the Yellow Jackets fell 61-60. The Yellow Jackets are on a two-game losing streak against South Dakota Mines.

This season the Yellow Jackets hold an edge over the Hardrockers in shooting percentage in overall shooting percentage and from beyond the arc; however, the Hardrockers are outshooting BHSU from the charity stripe 72.3% compared to BHSU's 70.4. The Yellow Jackets are shooting 36.2% from the field compared to SDM's 35.2% and 34.4% from downtown compared to the Rockers' 31.6%.

BHSU women vs. Colorado Mesa rescheduled for Jan. 24

Black Hills State women's basketball has rescheduled its match-up against Colorado Mesa to be played Monday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Donald E. Young Center.

The contest was originally schedule for Saturday, Jan. 8 but was postponed due to COVID protocols.

Admission will be free for this contest.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0