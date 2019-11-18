The seven seed Black Hills State University volleyball team will take on number two Metro State Tuesday in Denver at 7 p.m.
The Roadrunners are no stranger to the Yellow Jackets. The two just faced off in just over a week ago, where the Roadrunners won in three. It was a similar story in October, when the two teams played in the Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets are building momentum heading into the post season. They are coming off a big win against South Dakota School of Mines and Technology last Friday. The Green and Gold won in four sets.
Looking to keep the Metro offense on their toes will be Haedyn Rhoades. She is currently second in the RMAC with 584 digs, averaging 5.6 per set. Black Hills' offense is the sixth best in the RMAC in terms of kills, averaging 12.4 per set. Sierra Ward and Madison Hoopman lead the Yellow Jackets each posting over 250 kills this season.
The winner of tonight's match will face the winner of the Dixie State CSU-Pueblo game on Friday, November 22.