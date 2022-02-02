Yellow Mule inks with Coyotes; Farren signs with Dickenson State

Coaches, teammates, friends and family of Matayah Yellow Mule and Trenton Farren crowded the lobby of the Activities Center on Tuesday at Rapid City Central High School, and celebrated the next step of their athletic careers.

Yellow Mule signed her National Letter of Intent to further her track and field career at the University of South Dakota, while Farren decided to play football at Dickinson State University.

Yellow Mule cried after the ceremony, not out of sadness but gratitude for the overwhelming support at the ceremony.

The senior also felt relieved as she signed her letter of intent and wrapped up a difficult recruitment process.

“This is kind of relieving, honestly, because the process is really stressful,” Yellow Mule said. “It was exciting and a good stress but took a lot out of me as an athlete. I’m just so grateful to see everybody here to share this moment with me.”

Yellow Mule narrowed down her list to three schools but at the end felt the most comfortable as a Coyote. She plans to focus on jumps at USD and aims to attend medical school after college.

The senior still has one season of track in front of her but Yellow Mule already boasts a 2021 state title in triple jump, finished second in the 2021 state long jump and holds the Central High School girl’s long jump record. But according to her coaches, the most notable achievements of her high school career came outside the field of competition.

“The attitude she has, she is always putting other people first,” Central head track coach Pat Moriarty said. “If I tell her to run the mile and help the team, she will because that’s what she wants to do. The fact she is always going to help others is what makes her an awesome person.”

Her jumps coach at Central, Jenna Stephens, who attended South Dakota State University, highlighted Yellow Mule’s positivity as her greatest asset.

“She has an unrelenting positivity,” Stephens said. “She has a smile when she’s nervous, excited, scared and even when she gets frustrated she’s still smiling. And her positivity doesn't take away from her hard work. She is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached.”

Instead of looking ahead to her college career, Yellow Mule set lofty goals for the spring track season, which starts on March 26.

“My biggest goals are to capture both triple jump and long jump state titles,” she said. “And I also really do want to break that triple jump record by adding a few feet to my personal record. I watch videos now and think if I can get the form down I can do it.”

Farren signed to play football for Dickinson State, just a few hours north of his hometown, because the North Dakota town offered an opportunity to join a winning tradition and pursue a solid education.

“I had a couple of schools interested and money was a big factor, and with Dickinson you get a lot of bang for your buck,” Farren said. “On top of that their football team is insanely good and they’ve won seven conference championships in a row.”

Farren started on the offensive line for the Cobblers for three seasons, led the team in pancake blocks as a senior and served as a team captain in 2022. He hopes to play center for the Blue Hawks in the near future.

Central head football coach Neal Cruce lauded Farren’s leadership on the team and took pride in the senior taking the next step in his football career.

“We couldn’t be more proud of this guy,” Cruce said. “When he is gone we are going to miss him and it will be extremely hard to replace what he brought as a leader, as a captain and as a guy who liked to get down in the trenches and smash heads.”

Farren waited patiently for Dickinson State to extend an offer and jumped on the opportunity to make it official.

“It’s nice man, you sit there and really like a school and they finally give (the offer) to you,” he said. “So, it’s a relief to finally know you’re in good hands.”

